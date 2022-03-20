fbpx
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Jalsa (Amazon Prime)

Vidya Balan starrer Jalsa is a well-made film, at odds with its churning emotions, writes TROY RIBEIRO

By Indian Link
0
Vidya Balan Shefali Shah Jalsa
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in Jalsa (Source: Twitter)
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

The title Jalsa, which means a festive meeting or gathering, is a misnomer for an intense and emotional film like this one.

Director Suresh Triveni’s film is the story of two mothers, Maya Menon (Vidya Balan) and Ruksana (Shefali Shah), whose lives are intertwined by fate. The audience is immediately immersed into the lives of the characters, their situations and their roles in it, as  Triveni masterfully conveys both the inner worlds of the characters and accounts of their actions.

AT A GLANCE

  • Director: Suresh Triveni
  • Starring: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangady, Iqbal Khan, Vidharti Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla
  • Rating: ***1/2

Maya is a renowned and formidable TV presenter working at WRD News Network. She is the mother of Ayush (Surya Kashibatla), a differently abled child, who is looked after by her mother (Rohini Hattangady) and the maid Ruksana, who has two children – the teen Alia and the younger Imad.

One late Friday night, in an unfortunate accident, Maya’s car hits a girl – and she leaves the bleeding victim to her fate on the roadside. Guilt gnaws at her. With frayed nerves, she confides in Amar Malhotra (Iqbal Khan), her boss and love interest, who tells her that she did the right thing as otherwise she would be accused of ‘drunk driving’, which would be detrimental for her image.

A day later, Maya learns that the victim in the hit-and-run case is Ruksana’s daughter Alia. She goes out of her way to help Ruksana and her family, who are still trying to figure out what their daughter was up to, on the streets at that late hour.

Scenes from the film Jalsa
Source: IANS

Ruksana is overcome by shame, and so is her husband Salim, who works as a spot boy in the film industry. Salim is resigned to fate, but Ruksana is a fighter struggling to survive the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Rohini (Vidhatri Bandi), a trainee at WRD News Network, in the hope of getting independent credit for a story, is hell-bent on investigating this hit-and-run-case. The police too, are caught up in their issues.

Designed in a diary format, the film chronicles the events that take place from the Friday the accident occurred till the following Friday. During this phase, we witness emotions and reactions that are relatable and invariably touch a soft spot of our soul.

Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan are both brilliant actors delivering flawless performances. Supporting them with equal fervour is Surya Kasibhatla, who is endearing as Ayush. Your heart melts when he defends Ruksana and later calls his mother weird. Equally charming is the bond he shares with Shafin Patel, who essays Imad.

Iqbal Khan and Manav Kaul are stock characters, and Sharad as Salim is a notch better than them.

The film begins with a promise, but by mid-point, its tempo slackens and the pulse does not revive. In the final act, the narrative tries to resolve its multifaceted tensions neatly, but this appears like a flat-toned, rushed resolution, with Maya adrift with her own life and the bond with her maid resulting in conflict, and in this instance, the promise of potential understanding and reconciliation.

Overall, Jalsa is a well-made film at odds with its roiling emotions.

READ ALSO: What’s on our screens this March

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInternational Astrology Day: 12 funny tweets on loving horoscopes
Next articleReview: Bachchan Pandey (Theatrical release)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

PM MModi inspects staues repatriated from Australia. (IANS)

PM inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia

Indian Link - 0
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inspected 29 antiquities that have been repatriated to India from Australia. Sources said that the antiquities range in six...
Auction of India's heritage film posters. (IANS)

Auction of India’s heritage Bollywood film posters

Indian Link - 0
  Online Auction House deRivaz & Ives has announced the sale of what is said to be the largest collection of first-release original Indian Bollywood...
Dr pranesh padmanabhan university of queensland, brain institute, mathetical biologist

Dr Padmanabhan and team develop mathematical model to predict vaccine efficacy

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  While it is known that COVID-19 vaccines grant a high degree of protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the factor that determines the efficacy or...
anuz kunwar

23-year-old missing from Sydney’s south-west

Indian Link - 0
  A search is underway to locate Anuz Kunwar, who is missing from Sydney’s south-west. The 23-year-old was last seen on Third Avenue, Campsie on 16...

Review: Bloody Brothers (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Bloody Brothers is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt. Set in Ooty, the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020