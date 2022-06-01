KK was a talented singer whose music will be immortalised

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Krishnakumar Kunnath ‘KK’, passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata, reportedly feeling ‘unwell’ after performing at a concert and collapsing at his hotel.

KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing.

After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a private hospital in south Kolkata, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” Biswas said.

KK leaves behind his wife and two children.

Biswas said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city- based college.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others.

Condolences for KK flooded Twitter:

Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of an extremely talented and dignified singer of the film fraternity. An amazing original voice with a tremendous range.

RIP dear KK. Heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏🏽🤲🏽 Too many going too soon 😔https://t.co/i9AB3pNgu2 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 31, 2022

KK no more !!! I am failing to make sense of people leaving the world at such young age. Deeply saddened- he was a great guy and fabulous singer- huge loss to the music world – Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. 🙏🏽 Om Shanti. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 31, 2022

Its really shocking news for music lovers 💔 Singer #KK, the man who sang about love and friendship has passed away. You will always be a big part of every 90s kid. Rest In PEACE ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/dv97C95apB — 〽️ (@Adi_tyaS_Indian) May 31, 2022

