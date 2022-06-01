fbpx
KK was a talented singer whose music will be immortalised

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. He was 53.

KK singer passes away
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Krishnakumar Kunnath ‘KK’, passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata, reportedly feeling ‘unwell’ after performing at a concert and collapsing at his hotel.

KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing.

After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a private hospital in south Kolkata, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas said that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” Biswas said.

KK leaves behind his wife and two children.

Biswas said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city- based college.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others.

Condolences for KK flooded Twitter:

