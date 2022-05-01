Dhanush in Hollywood breakthrough: The Gray Man

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Southern star Dhanush is joining the Hollywood ensemble cast of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page on screen in The Gray Man.

The Gray Man is a Netflix-produced action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The screenplay for the film was based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

The film kicks off when the CIA’s top operative accidentally reveals dark agency secrets. As vengeance, a deranged former colleague enlists the help of assassins from all over the world by putting a price on his head.

Netflix’s surge of subscriptions over the pandemic has provided a leverage of up to $200 million USD for the budget. The film has been in the works by the Russo brothers for a few years, and after their success in the Avengers film franchise, The Gray Man is set up to succeed.

Whilst the official trailer has not dropped yet, the actors have been sharing snippets to fans via social media.

On his Instagram, Dhanush released a still from the film featuring his character X on top of a car in a power pose, his gaze directed straight at the lens. Now this image may remind you of the likes of Bollywood action scenes, Hrithik Roshan leaping on top of moving cars in Dhoom and XYZ.

But this Indian actor is breaking his way into Hollywood after making his first international film debut in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2019). Throughout his acting career, he has featured in 46 films, with his first film Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002.

The name of Dhanush’s character has not yet been made public, but fans anticipating the film have been speculating.

Literally everywhere Dhanush Dhanush !!! My man @dhanushkraja in his own league 🔥😍 Taking india cinema to nxt level, only wi8 his own authentic acting skills #TheGrayman #Vaathi pic.twitter.com/mFWwZf5k1K — Justin (@D__Stan) April 26, 2022

A fan of The Gray Man novel tweeted: ‘If this is a true adpatation [sic] of the book, Dhanush must be playing the role of an Asian Assassin who gets killed by the Gray Man instantly.’

Nevertheless, Dhanush is continuing to diversify his acting experience, and his other work in the music and film-creating industry show his wide talent and skillset.

Watch The Gray Man on Netflix on July 22, 2022, or in limited theatres July 15, 2022.

READ ALSO: Dhanush on Indian Link Radio