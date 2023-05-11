Multicultural Launch for Salvos’ Red Shield Appeal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Salvation Army’s National Multicultural Launch, as part of the annual Red Shield Appeal, was launched on Friday 5 May 2023 by Head of The Salvation Army Australia, Commissioner Miriam Gluyas and Jodi McKay, former Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, former Leader of the Opposition, and business leader, bringing together business, community, and media leaders from 20+ multicultural community groups at Sydney Startup Hub.

Now in its 59th year, the Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army’s flagship fundraising Appeal and is aiming to raise $37 million nationally to support people in need across Australia, including the key work The Salvation Army does within multicultural communities.

The Multicultural Launch, hosted by MultiConnexions Group, which has been running for over 20 years, is an important event for The Salvos as it offers a chance to connect and communicate with diverse groups of Australians.

Captain Tara McGuigan from The Salvation Army said “We are a proud, multicultural country and we acknowledge the valuable contributions culturally and linguistically diverse groups make to our society. The Salvation Army’s Multicultural Launch is a great way for us to connect with multicultural community leaders who are charity driven and eager to help the less fortunate. We don’t want anybody to struggle alone, and we remain committed to working alongside multicultural communities providing services and programs that have a lasting impact.”

Jodi McKay, former Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, former Leader of the Opposition, and business leader said: “The Salvation Army’s important work sends a message of hope to those in need. Australia’s multicultural communities are a valuable contributor to our society and economy. It is an honour and great privilege to formally launch The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal for 2023 to multicultural communities across Australia.”

Sheba Nandkeolyar, CEO of Australia’s leading and largest multicultural marketing agency MultiConnexions Group said “Our latest Census 2021 has shown us that more than half of Australians are multicultural (either born overseas or have a parent born overseas). Many are keen to contribute back to the country they live in and support The Salvation Army, one of Australia’s leading charities that has a national footprint of over 400 centres and 2,000 services around the country. Similarly, many New Australians face unique challenges and hence MultiConnexions is proud to continue to support the Salvation Army in extending the message of hope to these audiences.”

Each year, through The Salvation Army’s nationwide network of services, The Salvation Army provides:

Assistance to one person every 17 seconds

More than 1.86 million sessions of care to people in need

Over 1 million bed nights to those in need of accommodation

More than 1.52 million meals to people who accessed our homelessness services

To donate to The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.

READ ALSO: Salvo’s Red Shield Appeal launched to support local multicultural communities around Australia