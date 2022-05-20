fbpx
Australia

The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal launched to support local multicultural communities around Australia

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
The Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal: Multicultural Launch 2022
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal to multicultural audiences was formally launched in the presence of media leaders, community and business leaders on 17th May 2022. The Appeal, now in its 58th year, aims to raise $36 million to support needy people around Australia, including multicultural communities.

Commenting on the launch, Former NSW Opposition Leader and Former Cabinet Minister Jodi McKay said: “Multicultural and diverse communities in Australia are vital to the economic and social fabric of our society. We are proud of our multicultural country and the contributions of Australians of all backgrounds. I am honoured to launch The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal for 2022 to multicultural communities across Australia. The Salvation Army offers tremendous support to all people without discrimination, and I encourage multicultural audiences to give back.”

The Salvation Army has stood alongside people from all cultures, nationalities and backgrounds since we began work in Australia over 140 years ago. We are proud to do the work we do with people without discrimination or prejudice, and we are passionate about the local community,” said Captain Tara McGuigan, The Salvation Army’s Relationship Manager for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) Communities.

As part of their continued work within multicultural communities, The Salvation Army hosted a Red Shield Appeal Multicultural Launch Event alongside long-time partners MultiConnexions, Australia’s leading multicultural marketing and advertising agency.

CEO of MultiConnexions Sheba Nandkeolyar said: “We have supported the valuable work of The Salvation Army especially in multicultural communities for over 2 decades and we are proud to be supporting this event again this year. The work done by The Salvation Army is diversity-inclusive and they reach out to all audiences including multicultural audiences.”

“The Salvation Army is committed to working alongside multicultural communities across Australia, meeting their needs and supporting them through hardship. We have a number of significant projects and initiatives within multicultural communities across the country, but we cannot do these without the generosity of the public to our Red Shield Appeal,” added Captain McGuigan.

Over the past 12 months, The Salvation Army has supported around 5,800 women and children impacted by family and domestic violence nationally. Each year, through The Salvation Army’s nationwide network of services, around: *

  • One person is assisted every 17 seconds.
  • Three people are supported every minute.
  • Approximately 887,500 crisis beds are provided to people experiencing homelessness – including women and children. Family and domestic violence is the leading cause of women and children becoming homeless in Australia.

To donate to The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvation Army, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.

For more information, please contact The Salvation Army’s Media Relations Department on (02) 94663143

READ MORE: Applications open for $10k scholarship to support multicultural women

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndian boxer Nikhat Zareen braves all odds to attain glory at the Women’s World Championship
Next articleFeel in awe at Vivid Sydney
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

scott morrison playing cricket

Seeing the 2022 Federal Elections through the eyes of a cricket...

Pawan Luthra - 0
  On ABC Sydney radio this week (Journos’ Forum with Richard Glover on the Drive show), Indian Link’s Pawan Luthra looked at the 2022 Federal...
gaganyaan discovery +

Review: Gaganyaan – Bharat Ki Antariksh Udaan (Discovery+)

Indian Link - 0
  Gaganyaan, a 47-minute documentary streaming on discovery+, showcases India's ambitious odyssey of sending Indian astronauts into space in an Indian spacecraft by 2023. The film...
heavy metal

Ask Auntyji: Heavy metal vs. my boys arguing

Auntyji - 0
  Dear Auntyji I am an Australian, married to a lady of Indian descent. I occasionally read your columns and need an online dictionary to understand...

Feel in awe at Vivid Sydney

Indian Link - 0
  There are plenty of awesome activities in Sydney all year around. Nearly every month sees a fiesta, embracing themes ranging from art, culture, theatre,...

The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal launched to support local multicultural...

Indian Link - 0
  The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal to multicultural audiences was formally launched in the presence of media leaders, community and business leaders on...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020