Applications open for $10k scholarship to support multicultural women

A new scholarship by the Australian Multicultural Foundation (AMF) aims to support personal or business projects by Australian women of multicultural backgrounds.

The newly announced Carla Zampatti Scholarship for Young Women will pledge $10,000 towards a woman-led project or activity in fields like education, sports, fashion, performing arts, business, and social work.

The initiative celebrates the legacy of Australian fashion designer, businesswoman, and champion for multiculturalism, the late Carla Zampatti AC, who died in April last year.

“Carla was on the board of AMF for over 10 years, and she championed multicultural women on and off the catwalk, she wanted them to have a voice and succeed. It’s that legacy we’re keeping alive with the support of her family,” said Dr. Hass Dellal AO, Executive Director, Australian Multicultural Foundation.

The scholarship is open to women (including female-identifying persons) between 18 and 29 years old who are permanent residents or citizens of Australian. They must be from a culturally or linguistically diverse background.

“My mother’s journey to Australia as a young girl and her determination to set up her business is a journey for all women. We know launching this scholarship is the beginning of supporting many wonderful business ventures for young multicultural women everywhere in Australia for years to come,” said Alexander Schuman, Carla’s son and CEO of Carla Zampatti Pty. Limited.

Applications for the scholarship close on 6 May 2022. The winner will be announced on 31 May 2022.

