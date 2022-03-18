fbpx
Quad Fellowship: $50k scholarship now open for STEM students

The first-of-its-kind scholarship will financially support 100 exceptional students from Australia, India, Japan, and the US.

stem student
Source: Canva
A unique fellowship to support science and tech talent from Quad countries India, Australia, Japan, and the US has now opened applications.

The Quad Fellowship will be available to 100 exceptional students to pursue studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in the United States beginning mid-2023.

It will provide a one-time award of $50,000 which can be used for tuition, research, fees, books, room and board, and related academic expenses like research-related travel and registration fees. Quad Fellows may also apply for separate demonstrated needs-based funding of up to $25,000 to cover costs related to completing graduate-level studies.

Launched this month, the first cohort of the Quad Fellowship will be announced in October 2022 and the residential program in the US will begin in August 2023. The award includes round-trip airfare to and from the US.

“At the heart of the future, we see science and technology, engineering and math, because they have always been at the forefront of advancing progress and answering human need,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “It’s a fellowship that will create new connections and help identify solutions to some of the most pressing challenges we face across our region and the world.”

Funding will be applicable for master’s and PhDs in STEM fields such as computer and IT, mathematics, behavioural sciences, and biological sciences. Clinical healthcare fields like nursing or medicine are not eligible.

The fellowship is open to all citizens and permanent residents of the four Quad countries.

READ ALSO: Three new initiatives to foster Australia-India ties

quad leaders
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House. Source: Adam Schultz / Wikimedia Commons

“The most important driving force in the world today will be that of technology, the technology that is going to be for the service and for the use of humanity,” said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our Quad will play the role of a force for global good, and our cooperation under Quad will ensure prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific and in the world.”

Other benefits of the Quad Fellowship are regular virtual and in-person workshops and mentorship from top scientists, leaders and technologists from Quad countries. As part of a cross-cultural exchange, Quad Fellowships will be able to participate in a week-long residency in Australia, Japan or India, a weekend summit in Washington, D.C., and other offerings.

It will be operated and administered by philanthropic initiative Schmidt Futures and supported by corporate sponsors like Google, Accenture, and Mastercard.

The eligibility criteria for the Quad Fellowship can be found here.

Applications close on 1 June, 2022 EST.

READ ALSO: ARCH-India: New platform for Australia-India research

Indian Link

