fbpx
Australia

Three new initiatives to foster Australia-India ties

By Indian Link
0
marise payne and s jaishankar
Ministers Marise Payne and Dr S Jaishankar. Source: @MarisePayne / Twitter
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Following meetings last week in Melbourne between Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, and India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, the Morrison Government has announced three new initiatives to strengthen ties between India and Australia.

These ‘maitri’ (friendship) initiatives aim to foster cooperation, creativity, exchange, and understanding between the two countries.

A scholarship program worth $11.2 million has been allotted for Indian students to study at Australian universities. It will particularly focus on science, health, engineering, mathematics, and technology. This follows a key announcement in November to increase the stay period of the post-studies temporary graduate (subclass 485) visa for Masters by Coursework graduates from two to three years. These major changes are geared towards making Australia an attractive destination for international students once again.

Additionally, a $3.5 million grants and fellowships program has been allotted to support Australian and Indian professionals on strategic research and academic priorities.

Through a $6.1 million cultural partnership, India and Australia aim to promote cultural exchanges and artistic talent in the fields of film, television, music, and the performing arts.

dan tehan and piyush goyal
Ministers Dan Tehan and Piyush Goyal. Source: @MarisePayne / Twitter

Following meetings between the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan MP and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, the Government has also renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tourism Cooperation. With this, tourism operators will be able to make the most of Australia’s fully reopened international borders from 21 February.

The meeting also launched the Australia India Infrastructure Forum, a hub to promote two-way investment in infrastructure and support broader trade and investment objectives.

These initiatives follow the signing of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020 towards increased cooperation and exchange.

READ ALSO: Quad foreign ministers call for elimination of terrorist threats

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndian film wins big at Sydney documentary film festival
Next articleIndian nuclear scientist and team invent new fire-retardant material
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Metronama by Rashmi Sadana: Of Delhi life, through Delhi Metro

Indian Link - 0
  When an urban anthropologist from a top US university casts her trained eye on the Delhi Metro and goes into its social dimensions and...

WATCH: Woman skiing in a ghagra choli

Indian Link - 0
  Watch Divya Maiya from Minnesota, USA, show off her skiing skills in a traditional Indian outfit - the ghagra choli! Most people would find it...

REVIEW: Dark Mysteries – Anjaan Kahaniyaan (discovery+)

Indian Link - 0
  There is an eerie feel to this six-episode series born out of folklore and superstitions plaguing the country from time immemorial. Whether these stories,...
neil basu

Neil Basu in shortlist to be Scotland Yard chief

Indian Link - 0
  Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is widely believed in political and media circles to be in a short-list of candidates who could...
alex hawke

Government to introduce Bill to strengthen Character Test

Indian Link - 0
  Australia will introduce new legislation to quickly deport non-citizens who commit violent or sexual offences. The Migration Amendment (Strengthening the Character Test) Bill 2021 introduces...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020