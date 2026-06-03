Shrey Parikh, yet another Indian-American teen, wins the Scripps Spelling Bee

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For many children, spelling bees are a school activity. For Shrey Parikh spelling bee became a lesson in resilience.

The 14-year-old Indian-American from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was crowned champion of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee after a dazzling performance that left judges, audiences and fellow competitors stunned. In the competition’s dramatic spell-off finale, Shrey correctly spelled 32 words in just 90 seconds, setting a new record and securing one of the most prestigious academic titles in the United States.

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His winning word was bromocriptine, a dopamine-mimicking alkaloid that few adults could confidently pronounce, let alone spell. But by the time that word arrived, the contest was effectively witnessing a masterclass. Shrey outpaced runner-up Ishaan Gupta of New Jersey, who correctly spelled 25 words in the same rapid-fire round.

Yet the real story lies beyond the trophy.

Shrey Parikh’s Spelling Bee Journey

Like many great sporting victories, this one was forged through disappointment.

Shrey first appeared at the national bee in 2022, finishing tied for 89th place. Two years later, he came agonisingly close to the title, finishing third. Then came an unexpected blow. In 2025, he failed to even qualify for the national competition after losing his school spelling bee while battling a fever. What could have been a confidence-shattering setback instead became fuel.

When he returned to the national stage this year, he arrived not merely as a contender but as one of the favourites.

The final rounds showcased the extraordinary calibre of modern spelling bee contestants. After surviving multiple rounds of increasingly obscure words, Shrey and Ishaan remained locked in a dead heat, forcing the contest into a spell-off. Introduced in 2021 to prevent shared championships, the format requires finalists to spell as many words as possible within 90 seconds.

What followed was breathtaking.

Words flew at Shrey with machine-gun speed. He responded with calm precision, barely pausing between letters. By the end, he had shattered the previous spell-off record, correctly spelling 32 of 35 words attempted.

The victory earned him a US$50,000 cash prize, the iconic Scripps Cup, a commemorative medal and a host of additional awards from sponsors and educational partners.

But perhaps the greatest reward was redemption.

Speaking after the win, Shrey reflected on the disappointment of missing out the previous year and the satisfaction of finally achieving a goal he had pursued for years. His triumph is the latest chapter in the long and celebrated relationship between Indian-origin students and the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a competition where dedication, discipline and a love of language often prove just as important as raw talent.

In an era obsessed with instant success, the Shrey Parikh Spelling Bee story offers a different message.

Sometimes the winning word comes only after years of learning how to lose.

Meanwhile, the world is finally recognising what generations of Indian families have quietly nurtured: a remarkable culture of linguistic excellence.

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