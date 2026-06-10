UNSW to open Bengaluru campus by August 2026

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The University of New South Wales will establish its first international campus in Bengaluru, with classes set to begin in August this year.

Located at Embassy Manyata Business Park, the UNSW Bengaluru campus will initially offer undergraduate degrees in Business, Computer Science and Data Science, as well as a postgraduate degree in Cyber Security.

UNSW Vice-Chancellor Professor Attila Brungs says the North Bengaluru location for this campus was carefully chosen due to the nearby multinational and Fortune 500 companies housed in the compound.

“Bengaluru’s position as a global technology and innovation hub makes it an ideal location for our first campus in India,” she said.

“Through strong industry integration, future-focused programs and global academic standards, we aim to prepare students for the rapidly evolving workforce and careers of the future.”

UNSW is the sixth Australian institution to open a campus on the subcontinent, others including Western Sydney University and fellow Group of Eight-member University of Western Australia.

This trend has been bolstered by India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework, incentivising high-performing foreign institutions to forge connections with India’s higher education sector.

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, says the proposed campus which has just been approved by the Indian Government is “further endorsement of the quality of Australian education.” UNSW Bengaluru

“It reflects the growing strength of the Australia-India education relationship and the shared commitment of both countries towards advancing research, innovation and talent development,” he said.

The University have a storied history of engagement with India over the last 70 years, notably a 2019 partnership The Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and recently, a strategic collaboration with Deloitte India.

They have also received dignitaries such as the Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, who came to lay a garland at the Mahatma Gandhi visible on the Sydney campus’ lawn during the time of the ECTA agreement. UNSW Bengaluru

The UNSW is ranked 20th in the world as per the 2026 QS University rankings, making it Australia’s second highest ranking university.

UNSW Bengaluru

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