ADHD care: Cultural challenges

In every school and neighbourhood, there are children who always seem in motion — fidgeting, interrupting, struggling to sit still, or appearing not to listen despite repeated instructions. Too often, they are labelled naughty, undisciplined, or poorly parented. In many multicultural communities, such behaviours may also be read as reflections of family values or a lack of discipline. ADHD in CALD children

What is frequently missed is that some of these children may be living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a common neurodevelopmental condition that affects attention, impulse control and activity levels.

While ADHD has been widely researched, far less attention has been paid to the role of culture in how it is recognised, diagnosed and treated. This blind spot contributes to significant health disparities for children from ethnic minority and multicultural backgrounds.

Understanding ADHD beyond myths ADHD in CALD children

ADHD is a developmental condition that can affect learning, behaviour, relationships and family life. With understanding and support, children with ADHD can thrive academically and socially. Yet myths persist. ADHD is still misunderstood as poor behaviour, weak discipline, excessive screen use, or something children will simply grow out of.

In Australia, ADHD is one of the most common childhood neurodevelopmental conditions, affecting an estimated 6–10 per cent of children. Boys are diagnosed more often than girls, although girls are increasingly recognised as being underdiagnosed, particularly when symptoms are less disruptive. ADHD affects children across all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds, but access to diagnosis and care is not equal.

Cultural barriers to recognising ADHD

Research shows that children from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to be identified with ADHD, especially in the early stages. One major barrier is recognising that a problem exists. In some cultures, high activity levels are normalised, attention difficulties are dismissed as laziness, or behavioural challenges are attributed to personality or parenting rather than a health condition.

Stigma plays a powerful role. Developmental and mental health conditions may be viewed as shameful, with fears about family reputation, discrimination, or future opportunities. Parents may hesitate to raise concerns with schools or health professionals, delaying assessment and support.

Gaps in diagnosis and treatment ADHD in CALD children

Even when families seek help, further disparities can emerge. Language barriers may limit clear communication during assessments. Cultural differences in how concerns are expressed can lead to misunderstanding. Some families rely on advice within their community before engaging with healthcare services, while others struggle to navigate complex systems.

Studies consistently show that ethnic minority children are less likely to receive a formal ADHD diagnosis and less likely to be offered or continue evidence-based treatments. Limited access to culturally informed healthcare professionals further widens this gap. These differences do not reflect lower rates of ADHD, but differences in access, trust and communication.

The risk of bias and mislabelling

At the same time, cultural and racial bias can sometimes lead to over-identification. Children from minority backgrounds may be perceived as more disruptive due to cultural misunderstandings or communication styles that differ from mainstream expectations. This can result in higher symptom ratings or inappropriate labelling without careful assessment. Both underdiagnosis and misdiagnosis can be harmful and highlight the need for culturally sensitive clinical care.

Normal development or ADHD? ADHD in CALD children

All children are active, curious and impulsive at times. Before the age of six, it can be difficult to distinguish normal development from ADHD. Concern increases when difficulties persist for more than six months, occur across multiple settings such as home and school, and significantly affect learning or relationships.

If challenges are limited to one environment, ADHD is less likely. Understanding where a child struggles most – academically, socially or emotionally – helps guide appropriate support rather than premature labelling.

Different presentations, often overlooked

ADHD does not look the same in every child. Some children display obvious hyperactivity and impulsivity, making them easier to identify. Others, particularly girls, mainly struggle with inattention. These children may daydream, forget instructions, lose belongings and have difficulty organising tasks, yet cause little disruption in class. As a result, their difficulties are often missed until academic or emotional problems emerge.

Many children with ADHD can focus intensely on activities they enjoy. The difficulty lies not in motivation, but in regulating attention, particularly in busy environments like classrooms.

Looking beyond ADHD

ADHD is not the only explanation for attention or behaviour difficulties. Sleep disorders, learning difficulties, iron deficiency, anxiety, trauma, bullying and family stress can all mimic ADHD symptoms. A careful, holistic assessment is essential to ensure children receive the right support.

Strengths that deserve recognition

While ADHD brings challenges, many children with ADHD are creative, imaginative and energetic. They often think differently and show enthusiasm and originality. With understanding and support, these strengths can be nurtured rather than overshadowed.

Closing the cultural gap

Untreated ADHD can lead to academic struggles, social difficulties, low self-esteem and family stress. Early recognition and culturally sensitive care can change this trajectory. Effective support includes education for families and schools, structured routines, clear communication, behavioural strategies, good sleep and social skills support. For this to work, families must feel respected and understood within their cultural context.

Addressing ADHD-related health disparities in multicultural communities requires culturally competent healthcare, inclusive education systems and open conversations about stigma.

ADHD is not a failure of parenting or culture. It is a neurodevelopmental condition that deserves compassion, understanding and equitable care, so every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

