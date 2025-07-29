Vik and Bhavisha Bhandari: Saving lives, one ball at a time

Reading Time: 4 minutes

One night, Vik Bhandari received the kind of phone call every migrant dreads – the one that comes in the middle of the night from across the world. His father had collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

“I will always remember that dreaded journey back to the UK, not knowing when I arrive 24 hours later if dad would still be alive,” Vik recalls.

His father had suffered a stroke, caused by undiagnosed high cholesterol. “He thought he was fit and healthy, but without having a regular check-up he was unaware that his cholesterol levels were dangerously high. In fact, it nearly killed him!”

That life-changing experience was the seed of something bigger. Today, Vik and his wife Bhavisha are the force behind the Men’s Health Awareness Ball (MHAB), a community-driven black-tie fundraiser that held its seventh edition in Sydney in June 2025, raising an impressive $273,000 for the early detection charity 25 STAY ALIVE.

The total amount raised by the movement now stands at $760,500, with the Bhandaris aiming to cross the $1 million mark by the Ball’s 10th edition.

Bhavisha told Indian Link, “Men usually put work and responsibilities ahead of their own well-being, brushing aside concerns with phrases like ‘I’m too busy’ or ‘I’ll deal with it later’.”

Vik was no different until his dad’s stroke, she said, adding: “This Ball serves as a powerful reminder that prioritising health is not just necessary – it’s life-changing!”

The health clock is ticking

Launched in 2016, MHAB encourages men, from all backgrounds and age groups, to prioritise their health. The Ball is a call to action for men to: schedule regular health check-ups; know their numbers (cholesterol, blood pressure, sugar levels); understand family medical history; act early when symptoms arise, and build a trusting relationship with their GP. (Men’s Health Awareness Ball)

“Initially we started off raising funds for larger, well-known charities, but now we try to support the smaller ones where the funds raised makes a real difference,” Vik highlighted.

“All funds raised go directly to the charity. We are all volunteers and there are no salary costs or other overheads,” Bhavisha clarified.

And the impact has been real!

One attendee, Suhrid Sheth, a longtime supporter and sponsor, was moved by the message of early action. He went in for a routine check-up and, though asymptomatic, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Thanks to early detection and immediate treatment, Suhrid is now cancer-free. “Life is too short to take for granted,” he told the Ball audience this year. A proud father and grandfather, he credits the event with saving his life.

Another guest at the Melbourne Ball – MHAB’s first foray outside Sydney in 2024 – also caught prostate cancer early after hearing the Ball’s message.

Want a clean bill of health?

The charity partner this year, 25 STAY ALIVE, emphasises early intervention from the age of 25.

“25 is the new 40,” Vik notes, underscoring how younger demographics now face serious health issues. Mental health, too, is rising on their agenda.

“Our next Ball may focus entirely on mental health or eating disorders,” Bhavisha reveals.

The Bhandaris have already collaborated with The Secret Burden, an organisation tackling eating disorders in men.

In just two years, the Ball has seen a demographic shift. Initially attracting professionals aged 40-65, the 2025 edition welcomed a surge of 20- and 30-somethings, indicating growing awareness among younger generations.

The plan now is to expand nationally, with Melbourne set for its second edition in June 2026, and interest building in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and Adelaide.

The couple also hopes to reach more South Asian men, who, they say, are even more reluctant to engage with preventative healthcare.

“Indian men are less proactive,” Vik highlights.

Yet the growing attendance and life-saving diagnoses following the Balls suggest that the event is prompting important conversations among men about their health.

“We could not have done this Ball without the support of all the volunteers, many of whom are young professionals – engineers, doctors, civil servants, etc., from our Indian community,” Bhavisha shares.

The couple now awaits the next event, urging more corporates to sponsor a table. Melbourne, are you listening?

