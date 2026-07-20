Supreme Court clears resumption of Indian consular services

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VFS saga

After weeks of uncertainty for thousands of Indian Australians, India’s Supreme Court has paved the way for passport, visa and OCI services to resume, while directing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to fast-track a fresh tender process.

The ruling brings welcome relief to applicants whose travel plans, family reunions, business commitments and documentation have been thrown into disarray following a legal dispute over the outsourcing of India’s overseas consular services.

The disruption began last November when the MEA invited fresh tenders to provide passport, visa and consular services in Australia, Singapore, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Following a two-stage evaluation process assessing both technical capability and financial bids, VFS Global, the incumbent service provider, was awarded the Australian contract.

New agreements were signed in May, prompting VFS to expand its Australian operations from four to six centres and recruit around 120 staff in preparation for the rollout.

However, the process took an unexpected turn when an unsuccessful bidder, E-Trav, challenged the tender process before the Delhi High Court.

In a significant judgment delivered earlier this month, the High Court found deficiencies in the evaluation process and set aside the entire tender, effectively declaring the contracts signed in May invalid.

Importantly, the Court did not find fault with the financial bids. Instead, it questioned the transparency of the technical evaluation, noting that several bidders failed to achieve the mandatory 70 per cent technical qualifying score, preventing their financial bids from even being considered. The Court held that the MEA had failed to adequately explain why those bidders received such low technical scores.

The ruling created an immediate operational problem.

The previous VFS contract had already expired on 30 June, leaving no valid contract for any provider to continue operating the centres. As a result, passport, visa and OCI services were effectively suspended, leaving thousands of applicants across Australia in limbo.

That deadlock has now been broken.

Hearing a Special Leave Petition, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal but recognised that an ongoing legal dispute should not come at the expense of essential public services.

To ensure continuity, the Court authorised the Ministry of External Affairs to make temporary arrangements until a fresh tender process is completed. Those interim measures could include engaging the previously selected L-1 bidder, provided its performance has been satisfactory, or appointing another agency considered appropriate by the MEA.

At the same time, the Court made it clear that these temporary arrangements do not confer any legal rights or future advantage on any service provider. The interim measures are purely designed to ensure uninterrupted public services while a fresh Request for Proposal process is undertaken.

The Supreme Court has also directed the Ministry to complete the new tender process as quickly as possible, preferably within three months.

While the judgment provides the first clear pathway towards restoring services, questions remain over how quickly interim arrangements can be implemented on the ground.

In line with the Supreme Court’s directions, it is expected that the Ministry of External Affairs will immediately begin discussions with VFS Global, the successful bidder and the most recent service provider in Australia, to put interim arrangements in place for the resumption of consular services.

With services suspended since 1 July, there is cautious optimism that negotiations will move swiftly, allowing visa, passport and OCI services to restart as soon as operationally possible, and bring the VFS saga to an end.

VFS Saga