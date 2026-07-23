Why has the VFS fee increased to $115?

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VFS fee hike

The reopening of Indian consular services this week has been welcomed by the Indian Australian community after almost a month of disruption caused by legal proceedings over the Government of India’s global outsourcing tender.

But for many applicants, another surprise awaited them.

The VFS Global service fee has increased from $4.60 to $115—a rise that is certain to spark debate.

For years, Indian Link has heard from readers frustrated by long waiting times, difficulty securing appointments and the overall customer experience at VFS centres. Against that backdrop, a fee increase of this magnitude naturally raises one question: why should applicants pay substantially more for a service many already felt could be improved?

To understand the increase, however, it helps to look at what has been happening behind the scenes.

We asked Harpreet Singh, Regional Head for Australia and New Zealand at VFS Global, to explain the changes.

Indian Link: The first thing applicants will notice is the increase from $4.60 to $115. Why has the fee increased so dramatically?

Harpreet Singh: I understand why people are surprised. But it’s important to remember that the previous fee was based on a contract signed in 2013 and remained largely unchanged for more than 13 years. During that time, wages, rents and operating costs in Australia have all increased significantly. The new fee reflects a completely new agreement with the Government of India, which has much higher service requirements than the previous contract.

Indian Link: Many people already believe they weren’t receiving the level of service they expected from VFS. They’ll naturally ask why they should now pay $115.

Harpreet Singh: That’s a fair question, and ultimately customers will judge us by the service we deliver. Under this new contract we’ve established six brand new centres that have been purpose-built to meet the Government of India’s specifications. The centres are larger, have more staff, improved facilities and a much broader range of services included within the one fee. Our goal is to provide a noticeably better customer experience.

Indian Link: What exactly has changed under the new contract?

Harpreet Singh: Quite a lot. The Government of India now specifies everything from the size of the centres to the number of customer service counters, staffing levels, customer facilities and even security arrangements. For example, security guards are now mandatory at Australian centres. These are all additional requirements that weren’t part of the previous agreement.

Indian Link: Some people may still say this simply looks like VFS charging more.

Harpreet Singh: It really comes down to basic mathematics rather than profit. The tender itself specifies around 220,000 applications a year, along with staffing requirements. Once you apply Australian Fair Work wages, security costs and the cost of operating larger facilities, those costs have to be recovered. We’ve also invested substantially in establishing six completely new centres across Australia, all with easy access to public transport.

Indian Link: What do applicants receive for the $115 that they didn’t receive before?

Harpreet Singh: One of the biggest changes is that many services which were previously charged separately are now included. Courier return of passports, SMS updates, document photocopying, passport photographs and assistance with completing forms are all included within the service fee. The Government wanted to simplify the process so customers wouldn’t have to pay multiple additional charges.

Indian Link: So someone could arrive with their documents and receive help if needed?

Harpreet Singh: Absolutely. Customers are still encouraged to complete their applications themselves wherever possible, but if someone genuinely needs assistance with technology or completing forms, our staff are there to help. If photographs need to be taken or documents copied, those services are now available at the centre without additional charges.

Indian Link: Applicants now have to pay when booking an appointment rather than at the centre. Why was that introduced?

Harpreet Singh: Under the previous system, many people booked appointments but didn’t attend. That created a false impression that appointments weren’t available because time slots were being wasted. By requiring payment at the time of booking, applicants are more likely to keep their appointments. If circumstances change, customers can reschedule twice or cancel with at least 24 hours’ notice, allowing someone else to use the appointment.

Indian Link: Apart from the fee, what improvements should applicants notice?

Harpreet Singh: The centres themselves are completely new. They’ve been located closer to public transport where possible and designed to provide a better customer experience. We’ve also worked with the Indian High Commission and Consulates to simplify document checklists, remove outdated requirements and redesign the website to make it easier for applicants to find information.

Indian Link: Finally, what message would you like to give the Indian Australian community?

Harpreet Singh: We appreciate that people will compare today’s fee with what they paid previously. But it’s also important to compare today’s service with today’s operating environment, not with 2013. We’ve made a significant investment in these new centres, and our focus is on delivering a faster, more convenient and more customer-friendly experience. Ultimately, customers will judge us by that experience, and we’re confident they’ll notice the difference.

The increase from $4.60 to $115 is substantial and will undoubtedly be felt by families requiring multiple applications. But the new contract also delivers larger facilities, bundled services and higher operating standards that simply didn’t exist under the previous agreement.

The real verdict won’t be delivered by VFS or the Government of India. It will come from the thousands of Australians who walk through the doors of these new centres over the coming months. If the promised improvements translate into shorter waiting times, better customer service and a smoother application process, the higher fee may prove easier to accept. If not, the debate over the new pricing is likely to continue.

Read Also: Inside the Supreme Court battle over India’s global visa contracts

VFS fee hik