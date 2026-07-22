Breaking news: VFS Global services to resume from 23 July

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VFS Global services resume

After three weeks of uncertainty, frustration and thousands of people left waiting – the VFS Global saga is finally over.

Indian visa, passport and consular services through VFS Global will resume across Australia from tomorrow, 23 July.

This is the news thousands of Indian Australians have been waiting for.

The High Commission of India in Canberra said in a release late on Wednesday 22 July, “With effect from 23 July 2026, the Indian Consular, Passport, Visa (CPV) services in Australia will be provided by VFS Global at upgraded Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) located across six cities in Australia.”

It listed the location of new ICACs is as follows: VFS Global services resume

Adelaide: Suite 8.01, Level 8, 111 Gawler Place, Adelaide SA 5000 Brisbane: Suite 0201, Level 2, 127 Creek Street, Brisbane City QLD 4000 Canberra: Level 6, 40 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra ACT 2601 Melbourne: Ground Floor, 324 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004 Perth: Ground Floor, 23 Barrack Street, Perth WA 6000 Sydney: Level 9, 22–24 Market Street, Sydney NSW 2000

These centres will be open 8:30 am to 4:00 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays and holidays declared by the High Commission of India/Consulate General of India at the respective jurisdiction.

VFS Global services resume

The newly established centres all have upgraded facilities and infrastructure, designed to meet current service requirements and the growing demand for CPV services in Australia.

Applicants are encouraged to schedule appointments online prior to visiting the centres. For more information and to book an appointment, please visit: Welcome to VFS Global | VFS India

Since services were suspended on 1 July, families planning travel, students, business travellers and those needing passport and OCI services have been caught in the middle of a legal battle being fought thousands of kilometres away in India.

The dispute centred on a challenge to the Ministry of External Affairs’ tender process for outsourced consular services. What began as a commercial and legal dispute overseas quickly became a major disruption for ordinary people in Australia.

After weeks of uncertainty, court proceedings and negotiations, interim arrangements have now allowed services to restart.

For thousands of applicants, this means they can finally move forward with their visa, passport and OCI applications.

The backlog will take time to clear, but the message today is simple:

The doors are reopening. Normal services are returning. VFS Global services resume.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation as VFS Global centres across Australia get back to work and bring you the latest updates.

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