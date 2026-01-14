Taskaree The Smuggler’s Web Review

Crime dramas often thrive on discomfort, the unease of watching systems buckle under pressure and individuals forced to make morally difficult choices. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, directed by Neeraj Pandey alongside Raghav Jairath, attempts to step into that space by examining airport smuggling operations and the officials battling a system riddled with loopholes. Streaming on Netflix, the series is consistently engaging and competently mounted, but its preference for slick presentation over lived-in realism prevents it from reaching its full potential.

AT A GLANCE:

Film: Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix)

Director: Neeraj Pandey and Raghav Jairath

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nandish Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharad Kelkar, and Anurag Sinha

Rating: ★★★☆☆

When political heat forces swift action

The story opens with Arjun Meena (played by Emraan Hashmi), a customs officer suspended from duty and stuck in professional limbo. His return to relevance is triggered not by justice, but political embarrassment. When the finance minister faces sharp questioning in Parliament over mounting revenue losses caused by unchecked smuggling, urgency replaces inertia. A specialised team of officers is hurriedly assembled, deployed across major airports, and tasked with delivering fast results.

At Mumbai International Airport, Assistant Commissioner Prakash Kumar (Anurag Sinha) arrives with a reputation for integrity and little patience for compromise. His initial clashes with senior officials underline the show’s central idea: the real battle is often internal. Slowly, Kumar builds a unit that includes Arjun Meena, the uncompromising Ravinder Gujjar (Nandish Sandhu), and Mitali Kamath (Amruta Khanvilkar), an officer juggling professional duty with the realities of single parenthood. Their collective target is Bada Choudhary (Sharad Kelkar), a smuggling kingpin operating from Milan with global reach and local enablers.

A fast-moving narrative weighed down by flashbacks

Structurally, Taskaree moves with confidence. The non-linear storytelling allows past decisions to inform present consequences, while investigations unfold at a brisk pace. Pandey’s experience with the genre is evident, plot points are cleanly laid out, information is dispensed efficiently, and narrative momentum rarely dips. The series also deserves credit for its clarity in explaining how smuggling networks function, spanning gold, narcotics, and financial manipulation, without drowning the viewer in procedural detail.

Yet, for a story rooted in institutional decay and moral fatigue, the aesthetic choices feel oddly detached. The visuals are sleek, the environments spotless, and the foreign locations, Italy, Bangkok, and beyond, shot with glossy precision. While this adds scale, it also sanitises the world the series is trying to expose. The constant background score, heightened graphics, and stylised transitions repeatedly soften moments that should feel tense or morally unsettling. Over time, the polish begins to work against the narrative, muting the urgency it so clearly wants to convey.

Performances that hold the series together

What ultimately keeps Taskaree afloat are its performances. Emraan Hashmi delivers one of his more restrained turns, playing Arjun Meena as a man shaped by experience rather than bravado. He often steps back, allowing the story and his co-actors to take precedence. It is a controlled performance that lends credibility to the character’s internal conflict.

Nandish Sandhu brings quiet strength to Ravinder Gujjar, embodying the kind of officer who believes rules still matter. Amruta Khanvilkar’s Mitali Kamath adds emotional grounding, portraying competence without sacrificing vulnerability. Sharad Kelkar’s Bada Choudhary, though physically imposing, leans heavily into a polished villain mould, his wealth, lifestyle, and neatly compartmentalised life making him feel more cinematic than threatening.

The standout performance comes from Anurag Sinha as Prakash Kumar. His portrayal captures the exhaustion of navigating a compromised system while trying to hold onto personal integrity. His measured demeanour and understated frustration feel closest to reality, grounding the series whenever it threatens to drift into stylisation.

What holds it back

The show hits its strongest stride after the fourth episode, when timelines converge and the consequences of earlier choices begin to surface. A few narrative jolts add emotional heft, briefly revealing the sharper, more unsettling series Taskaree could have been. Unfortunately, these moments are often overshadowed by the insistence on visual sheen, a familiar issue seen previously in Pandey’s Special Ops.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is far from a misfire. It is purposeful, well-acted, and consistently watchable. But it is also a reminder that stories about systemic failure demand a certain roughness. With a more grounded treatment and less stylistic excess, this tale of smuggling, power, and institutional cracks could have lingered far longer. As it stands, Taskaree engages, but never quite unsettles.

