The Bard goes masala

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The name ‘Shakespeare’ almost inevitably comes to mind when we think of literature. Whether on stage or on the page, his works have endured across time: when you consume literature, you inevitably consume Shakespeare, either directly through his works or by means of adaptations and inspired pieces.

With themes of love, power, free will and vengeance, Shakespeare’s plays became universally relevant. Beginning exclusively as performances in theatres, Shakespeare’s plays eventually made their way to the world of movies in 1899 through an English silent film, King John. Indian cinema enters the frame in interesting ways here. Shakespeare’s plays reached India following the English Education Act of 1835 that mandated the use of English Language as the medium for education, and the plays were integrated into the curriculum. Now, with Indian movies having regular roots in Indian epics and inspiration commonly drawn from theatrical forms alongside their staple engagement with high-staked drama, conflict, romance and revenge tales, Indian cinema’s exploration of Shakespeare was almost inexorable.

Recreating, altering and reimagining the original texts, these must-watch movies portray Shakespeare on the big screens with mastery, depth and of course, a perfect touch of Indian cinema’s vibrance.

HAIDER (2014)

Based on Hamlet

Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon

Set against the backdrop of the 1995 insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, the film revolves around a young student and poet, Haider (Shahid Kapoor), who returns to Kashmir to make sense of his father’s disappearance, but soon gets embroiled in the state’s political tension. The film shares plot parallels with the play – a son seeking to avenge his father who was deceived by his uncle, who then married his mother – fusing personal vendetta and political chaos. Hamlet’s iconic phrase uttered in a scene of existential doubt “To be or not to be” is woven into Haider and transformed into a political question amidst a state of crisis “Hum hain ki hum nahin” (Are we, or are we not?). A bold, haunting and intense reinterpretation, Haider is not one to be missed.

GOLIYON KI RAASLEELA RAM-LEELA (2013)

Based on Romeo and Juliet

Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak Kapur

In this adaptation of the tale of the infamous forbidden lovers, the Montague and Capulet clans are recast as two rival Gujarati families, the Rajadis and Sanedas. An opulent and larger-than-life retelling with majestic production designs, this version follows Ram and Leela who fall irrevocably in love but are forced apart by a violent ancient feud raging between their gangster families. Tragic and emotionally intense, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela depicts the sometimes irreconcilable interests of true love and family loyalty, and the consequences that follow.

BHRANTI BILAS (1963)

Based on The Comedy of Errors

Starring: Uttam Kumar, Bhanu Bandopadhyay, Sabitri Chatterjee

Two sets of identical twins. One new town. This plot line runs through Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors and this Bengali adaptation. A merchant (Kumar) and his servant (Bandopadhyay) visit a small town for a business meeting but in a comedic turn of events, they are mistaken for two locals, who happen to be their actual twin brothers whose existence they had been unaware of. Riddled with confusion and constant bouts of laughter, this film effectively brings the Shakespearean comedy to life in its own unique style.

JOJI (2021)

Based on Macbeth

Starring: Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Basil Joseph

In this brilliant Malayalam retelling of Macbeth, Joji (Faasil) is an engineering school dropout who desires to become wealthy without having to work hard. Exhausted from living a life fearing his overbearing and dominating father alongside being prodded by his sister-in-law, Joji murders his father. Driven by his crazed pursuit for freedom and power, his own sins and deceit eventually catch up to him – he and Macbeth shared the same doomed fate. Shakespeare in Indian Cinema

OMKARA (2006)

Based on Othello

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma

While Shakespeare’s play followed the estrangement of Othello due to skin colour, Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation Omkara represents this phenomenon through caste discrimination. Set amid political conflict in rural India, this film recounts the story of Omkara (Devgn) who appoints Kesu (Oberoi) as his lieutenant instead of his loyal right-hand man Langda (Ali Khan), leading to Langda’s rage of jealousy and his subsequent descent as the antagonist. Constructing a vengeful manipulation of Omkara’s thoughts, Langda wreaks a bloody and chaotic tragedy, similar to Othello’s plot. A powerful study of envy, loyalty, love and betrayal, Omkara is an almost verbatim reiteration of the Shakespearean classic, and a must-watch.

ZULFIQAR (2016)

Based on Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra

Starring: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Parambrata Chatterjee, Dev, Nusrat Jahan

A fused adaptation of Shakespeare’s two tragedies, Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra, this Bengali action-crime drama is set in the docks of Kolkata. The film reimagines the Senate as Syndicate, a powerful organisation that illicitly governs the city’s many events. The ascend to dominion of Syndicate’s chief member Zulfiqar (Prosenjit Chatterjee) triggers a fury of jealousy, leading to an unforeseen betrayal by his best friend Basheer (Sen). Following the vengeance for this fatal betrayal by Zulfiqar’s trusted right-hand men, Tony (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Markaz (Dev), Akhtar and Laltu Das, the film continues to explore Akhtar’s desire to attain dominance. Director Srijit Mukherjee seamlessly weaves Shakespeare’s other tragedy, Antony and Cleopatra, into the film through the romantic relationship between Markaz and Rani (Jahan). Combining themes of power, loyalty, love and violence, Zulfiqar delivers a high-octaned narrative. Shakespeare in Indian Cinema

VEERAM (2016)

Based on Macbeth

Starring: Kunal Kapoor, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Himarsha Venkatsamy

This Malayalam reinterpretation of Macbeth revolves around the story of Chandu Chekaver (Kapoor), North Malabar’s legendary warrior. Upon a sorceress’s prophecy that Chandu would become a powerful commander, he gets immersed in a relentless pursuit of dominance and political leverage. Blinded by his maddening ambition, Chandu turns against his own clan and masterminds the downfall of his comrade Aromal (Padmanabhan). Reflecting Macbeth’s tragic end, Chandu’s act of evil leads to his descent.

ANGOOR (1982)

Based on The Comedy of Errors

Starring: Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Varma, Moushmi Chatterjee, Anura Irani, Utpal Dutt

In this Gulzar’s retelling of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, two pairs of identical twins who are separated at birth and eventually encounter each other years later. Their father Raj Tilak (Dutt) names both his twin sons Ashok (Kumar) and his adopted twin sons Bahadur (Verma). An unfortunate incident divides the family, causing one child out of each twin pairs with Tilak and his wife respectively. When both Ashoks and Bahadurs grow up, they end up in the same city, leading to baffling moments and riots of laughter, making Angoor one of Bollywood’s most iconic comedies. Shakespeare in Indian Cinema

ISHAQZAADE (2012)

Based on Romeo and Juliet

Starring: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan

The saga of the ever adored star-crossed lovers travels to the fictional town of Almor in this romantic action film. The Chauhans and the Qureshis are rival families haunted by a legacy of political enmity, yet this friction disintegrates in the hearts of Parma (Kapoor) and Zoya (Chopra) who develop romantic feelings for each other. Despite an initial betrayal, Parma and Zoya’s relationship slowly blooms, but it is heavily opposed by their respective families, pushing them to flee and seek refuge. Wretched and fuelled by emotional intensity, Ishaqzaade’s final standoff stands testament to the devastating pains often experienced by interfaith companions.

MAQBOOL (2003)

Based on Macbeth

Starring: Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah

This acclaimed reimagination of Macbeth witnesses the Scottish tragedy’s transposition into the Mumbai world of crime and revolves around Maqbool (Khan), the right-hand man of Jahangir Khan (Kapur). The Witches from the original text appear in the form of two corrupt policemen (Puri and Shah) who foretell that Maqbool will claim rule over the underworld from his leader. Maqbool and Jahangir’s mistress Nimmi (Tabu) are secretly in love — Maqbool, persuaded by Nimmi and his own desire for power, murders Jahangir and asserts his rule as Don. Haunted by immense guilt and paranoia, Maqbool and Nimmi’s moral corruption turns calamitous for the couple.

QAYAMAT SE QAYAMAT TAK (1988)

Based on Romeo and Juliet

Starring: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Goga Kapoor, Dalip Tahil

A brilliant take on a romance tragedy, this cult classic narrates the story of Rajveer (Khan) and Rashmi (Chawla) who fall in love with each other, unaware of their families’ enmity resulting from a past dishonour and murder. Rajveer and Rashmi attempt to salvage their relationship, eloping to a deserted fort, but their opposers eventually catch up to them. Succumbing to fierce familial restrictions, the lovers meet their deadly fate — QSQT effortlessly mirrors the classic play in its passion and intensity. Shakespeare in Indian Cinema

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