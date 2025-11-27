Pitch Perfect: Australia-India | Newland Group’s 2025 trade report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Australia’s deepening economic shift toward India has been given new clarity with the release of a landmark study mapping how businesses are expanding across the corridor in the post-ECTA era. Newland Group, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) under India’s Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has launched Pitch Perfect – Australia-India: Perfect Conditions for a $100 Billion Partnership, which is described as the most comprehensive Australia–India business intelligence project undertaken to date.

Speaking at the launch, Dipen Rughani, CEO, Newland Global Group said that the compendium brings together policy insight and business intelligence for companies in India and Australia to work together. “The compendium delivers data driven analysis of how companies navigate markets, manage complexity and scale complexity,” Rughani said. “It took us 18 months to put this compendium together. We spoke to some of the leading companies in the Australia-India corridor and drew on their experiences of working in India for this report.”

The report profiles 30 Australian and Indian companies – from global names like Canva, ANCA and Zoho to fast-scaling innovators such as Infravision, Noumi and Fletchers – and offers rare, ground-level data on how firms are building operations and partnerships under the Australia–India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

For Australia’s Indian diaspora, the findings confirm what many have observed firsthand: the economic corridor is no longer just a diplomatic aspiration but a commercially active, rapidly expanding ecosystem. The report shows two-way trade has jumped 43% since AI-ECTA and is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, making India one of Australia’s most important growth markets.

Strikingly, 70% of surveyed companies describe AI-ECTA as a “market-turning point,” with new entrants recording 3.8× faster export growth and 30% quicker market traction compared to the pre-ECTA period. A remarkable 92% of companies now operate in both markets, a sign of deepening integration between Australian capability and Indian scale.

Beyond trade figures, the report points to a broader strategic realignment. As global supply chains diversify and geopolitical risk around China rises, Australian companies are repositioning toward India not just for opportunity, but for economic security and resilience. Newland Group says this is the first dataset to quantify how that shift is unfolding on the ground.

The study also highlights a strong employment multiplier: every $1 million in exports generates 6.25 new jobs, with advanced manufacturing, clean energy and technology showing the fastest employment gains across both countries.

Executive Director of Newland Global Group and the project director for the compendium Natasha Jha Bhaskar also spoke about how singular purpose that drove this project: to convert dialogue into data, and experience into evidence. “The insights in the compendium reveal where the successful companies are winning, how strategies evolve, and what patterns define successful entry, localisation and scale. I urge those who want to be part of the Australia-India partnership and shape the opportunities ahead to learn from the real-life case studies in the compendium.

The launch is supported by more than 30 institutional and industry partners, including Investment NSW, HSBC, the Smart Energy Council, AMGC, the Tech Council of Australia, NASSCOM, ACS, Business NSW, the University of Sydney, FIEO, ECA, Kmart Group, the High Commission of India in Canberra and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

AI-ECTA was launched three years ago, in Dec 2022. In its first two years, bilateral trade has grown by 11.5% annualised. To reach a target of bilateral trade of $100 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth of 12.6% is required.

Pitch Perfect: Australia-India compendium can certainly give prospective business partners invaluable insights on how to get on this journey.

To read a copy, head here

Photos: Balzinder Balz

READ MORE: Newland Global compendium: friend-shoring all the way to India