Applications for the Australia-India Youth Dialogue now open

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AIYD 2026

Applications for the fourteenth 2026 Australia-India Youth Dialogue are now open. Held from 27 to 31 July across Queensland and Western Australia, the event brings together young changemakers from Australia and India to debate, ideate and develop solutions for a better, shared future. AIYD 2026

This year’s theme, “Complex Systems – Reshaping Leadership in an Age of Transformation, follows on from last year’s discussions on the “Future of Leadership,” and encourages participants to examine and reimagine leadership in a world undergoing rapid technological, cultural and institutional change.

Held over the span of four days, participants will approach the topic by engaging with a range of interconnected themes including economic and innovation systems, industrial and resource systems, governance and institutional systems and human, cultural and influence systems.

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In the process, delegates will have the chance to engage with experts, policymakers, industry leaders as well as fellow attendees selected from a wide range of sectors including artists, educators, entrepreneurs and journalists who will later join a community of more than 370 alumni.

Last year’s discussions included athlete and entrepreneur Deepthi Bopaiah who is the CEO of GoSports Foundation, illustrator Alicia Souza, and engineer and entrepreneur Sathvik Shetty who co-founded SmartX Technologies Australia.

Since its foundation in 2012, several household names across both countries have been invited to contribute to discussions, including Australian test cricketer Nathan Bracken, comedian and actor Urvi Majumdar, Minister of State Harsh Ramesh Sanghavi and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej. AIYD 2026

Held in Australia and India in alternating years, the dialogue presents an opportunity for leaders across both countries to collaborate and to work towards building a stronger relationship between Australia and India. AIYD 2026

This year’s discussion in particular will be essential for examining and later navigating the complex issues facing both countries as a result of technological change, and shifting economic, industrial, institutional and cultural dynamics.

Visit www.aiyd.org to apply

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