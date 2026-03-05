Giving to Gain : South Asian women in NFPs for IWD

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Give to Gain

International Women’s Day invites us to reflect on the strength of women, the power of community, and the quiet ways women lift one another up. With this year’s theme, Give to Gain, we speak with trailblazing South Asian women in the not-for-profit sector about what it means to give – and how that giving returns in unexpected ways.

Yasmin Khan is founder and chair of the Bangle Foundation, a domestic abuse support service for South Asian women which has been running for over 10 years and helped thousands of women in our community escape family violence.

Sarita Chand is chairperson of the Australian branch of Pratham, a global Not-for-Profit dedicated to improving literacy levels amongst remote and disadvantaged communities in India, particularly young girls, to break the cycle of poverty.

Shantha Viswanathan is president of Pink Sari Inc, who raise funds and awareness for breast cancer amongst South Asian communities in NSW, and encourage greater community uptake of cancer screening.

Who or what inspires you to ‘give’?

YASMIN KHAN: My privilege and my faith – as a woman with a voice and education, I see so many women who don’t understand what’s happening to them, and if I can make it easier for them to pick up the phone and get some answers, then that’s the easiest thing I can do. My faith is also at the forefront of everything that I do – it means I understand and am grateful for the advantages I have. It’s my duty to then use those advantages to the best of my ability to help others.

SARITA CHAND: Observing and reading about those who, for no reason other than an accident of birth, can’t make a better future for themselves, and contrasting this with my own circumstances that allowed me to pursue my dreams and make a good life for me and my family. I felt it was necessary for me to give to those less advantaged, to do whatever I could to help improve their lives.

SHANTHA VISWANATHAN: I’m inspired by the people I meet, the wonderful team I’m fortunate to work alongside, and my family who are unconditionally supportive. Volunteering, whether in the cancer space or in my personal life, brings me real joy, fulfillment and new friends. To us at Pink Sari, success and fulfillment come from hearing that someone has undertaken their cancer screening, reached out for support and felt cared for, or taken a positive step to make their health a priority. Giving inspired by the courage and stories of these people, reminds me how much strength, purpose, positivity and gratitude we gain in return.

How has your understanding of ‘giving’ changed over the time running your NFP?

YASMIN KHAN: As a volunteer organisation, we give constantly – and it’s heartwarming that I have surrounded myself with people who have the same attitude. We are not funded, so any donations we receive goes into helping the women, and we pay our own expenses. We have the phone on 24/7 in case someone needs advice, or to tell the tearful story of abuse, and we are the first people they open up to. I am giving of myself to my clients – if they can’t come and see us, we go and see them, and we sit for hours in court with them. We can support them for years, and it’s wonderful that we have clients who trust us with everything. We’ve done nothing but give – our time and money – to make other women’s lives a little less difficult.

SARITA CHAND: Since 2015, I have seen for myself the societal change Pratham’s charitable work has brought about in India. I have realised ‘giving’ is most potent and effective when supporting an organisation that has minimal overhead costs, is focused, sustainable and has proven results. Pratham Australia ‘gives’ not by directly working with Pratham’s beneficiaries in India, but indirectly by spreading awareness of its work in our community and by collecting funds for the delivery of its programs in India.

SHANTHA VISWANATHAN: I’ve realised giving isn’t just about donating money or resources. It’s also about giving our time, listening, and learning together. My team and I grow through our everyday lived experiences with people impacted by cancer, our reflections, our cancer screening campaigns and yes, even our mistakes. Most of the time people simply want to be heard. Giving without expecting anything in return has shown me the real reward is seeing someone going through health challenges feel supported. In return, what we gain is trust, connection and a constant reminder to us that even small actions can make a big difference.

What does it look like to lead with abundance in a sector that often operates with scarcity?

YASMIN KHAN: Go with the right intention – if you want to scrimp and save and always look at the balance sheet, you’ll go nowhere. We’ve started something from nothing and gone in on a wing and a prayer – and 15 years later, we are still here. We are respected in the domestic abuse arena and are known to government and other stakeholders – and all with no money but the right intention, to make lives easier for abused women. It all works out – the donations come in from all areas, and the women get the help they need. Too many organisations worry about the money first; we worry about the client first.

SARITA CHAND: Pratham Australia is run entirely by volunteers; all services provided to it are on a pro-bono basis. Given our limited resources we must operate strategically to get the maximum results in engaging with the community. It’s been a learning exercise since our inception in 2015 on how optimally to spread the word, to garner potential donors, and to hold fund-raising events with minimal outgoings.

SHANTHA VISWANATHAN: To me, leading with abundance means focussing on the strength of our people and community. Even when funding is limited and resources are stretched, there is always room for teamwork and compassion. I’m constantly inspired by my team and some of the people we work with, who share knowledge, support one another and work with genuine care for the community. When we give our time, energy and trust, we build stronger relationships and achieve better outcomes. Abundance comes from working together and believing that we can create change as a collective force.

What do you hope the next generation of women ‘gain’ from your leadership?

YASMIN KHAN: Empathy and compassion and to think outside the box – be bold and generous. Don’t worry about the things you can’t control, control the things you can – and do the right thing, rather than doing things right. Colour outside the lines, be creative, and don’t be afraid to loudly proclaim your space. And get things done – don’t talk about it – get it done!

SARITA CHAND: The Second Chance program has had a transformative effect on 50,000 girls and women in disadvantaged communities in India. It has brought them back into structured learning, supported them in acquiring their Grade 10 certificate, taught them basic life skills, and given them pathways to employment. They have been given hope for a better and dignified future, not only for themselves but also for their children. The impact is ongoing and generational.

SHANTHA VISWANATHAN: When I think of the next generation, I reflect on the women before me, my mother and sister who gave generously and unconditionally. I hope the next generation of women grow confident to lead as themselves and understand the power of good teamwork. I hope they experience the joy of giving, because when you give with your heart and without any expectations, you achieve outcomes, gain strength, connection and a sense of purpose that lasts forever.

