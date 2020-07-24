Mumbai-born woman awarded iPhone ‘Photographer of the Year’

Dimpy Bhalotia has won the title for a stunning black and white image of Varanasi boys in the Indian summer.

An Mumbai-born street photographer has won the title of Photographer of the Year at the 2020 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). Dimpy Bhalotia, who is now based in London, won the title for a stunning black and white image of Varanasi boys in the Indian summer.

Her winning photograph, titled “Flying Boys”, was shot on an iPhone X. It was selected from thousands of entries received from over 140 countries. In her photograph, the Varanasi boys are jumping off from a man-made cliff into the Ganges river to beat the hot weather.

“Their expressive limbs fill the sky with both tension and exuberance,” said the award committee in a statement.

Bhalotia has over nine years of experience capturing images through her iPhone.

“Understanding the true semiotics of street photography with iPhone at my convenience is a euphoria,” she said.

She added that her aim is to capture moments which will “cease to exist” in her photographs and encourages people to step back from technology to appreciate their lived experience.

2020 marked the 13th year of the iPhone Photography Awards. This year, the winners were awarded the prize of an iPad Air and the title of ‘photographer of the year’.

Runners-up of the award were Artsiom Baryshau of Belarus, Geli Zhao of China and Saif Hussain of Iraq.

