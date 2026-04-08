Maamla Legal Hai 2: Review

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Courtrooms in India are rarely quiet. They are almost like chaotic characters. They gossip, they stall, they erupt, they decide fates. Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 taps into this chaos with a little more heart, a little more self-awareness, and just enough madness to keep you hooked.

Set once again in the gloriously dysfunctional Patparganj District Court, Season 2 leans into what worked the first time. Quirky, almost unbelievable cases drawn from real life and then stretched to make it a bit OTT (over the top) for OTT (platforms). The show reminds you early on that truth, in Indian courts, is often stranger than fiction.

AT A GLANCE:

Series: Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (NETFLIX)

Creators: Sameer Saxena, Kunal Aneja, Saurabh Khanna

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Naila Grrewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Kusha Kapila

Rating: ★★★☆☆

From petty disputes to morally tangled cases, the series never tries to sermonise. Instead, it lets the absurdity of the system do the talking. And in doing so, it quietly slips in commentary on power, gender, trust, and the grey zones of justice.

It’s a show about people trying to survive the law.

Ravi Kishan with a gavel and gravitas

The biggest narrative pivot this season is Ravi Kishan’s V.D. Tyagi moving from lawyer to judge. It’s a shift that could have flattened the character, but instead, it adds a delicious tension.

Tyagi is now expected to embody restraint but instinctively remains a man of jugaad. Watching him negotiate this internal tug-of-war is where the show finds its sharpest humour and its most surprising emotional beats. Kishan plays this duality with ease. He doesn’t overplay the authority, nor does he abandon the street-smart chaos that made Tyagi memorable.

The women hold the room

Nidhi Bisht’s Sujata Negi continues to be the spine of the narrative. She is sharp, messy, and deeply human. She’s not here to be liked, she’s here to win. Enter Kusha Kapila as Naina Arora, the Harvard-returned disruptor who brings both rivalry and reflection. Her dynamic with Ananya (Naila Grewal) and their ego tussle makes it further interesting. The show smartly avoids turning its women into moral anchors. Instead, it lets them be flawed, ambitious, sometimes petty, and, therefore, real.

The humour still lands… mostly

What continues to work is the writing’s ability to mine humour from the mundane. A cough during an oath, a bizarre civil dispute, a client who makes no sense – more than punchlines, it is the lived realities that have been successfully turned into situational comedy by the writers.

But the season isn’t airtight. There are moments when it leans too heavily into Tyagi’s emotional arc, slowing down the otherwise brisk, episodic rhythm. The tonal shifts from comedy to melodrama don’t always blend seamlessly.

And yet, the show recovers quickly. Because it understands one thing: its strength lies in its ensemble and its world.

A courtroom that feels lived-in

What makes Maamla Legal Hai 2 quietly addictive is its ecosystem. The Patparganj court is a messy, crowded, unpredictable character. Lawyers hustle, clerks linger, clients overshare, and somewhere in the middle of it all, justice happens. There’s no glossy heroism here. Just a system trying to function, and people trying to function within it.

Season 2 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, and perhaps it doesn’t need to. It sharpens what already worked: humour rooted in reality, characters that feel like people you’ve met, and a legal system that is as chaotic as it is compelling. It falters in parts, especially when it tries too hard to feel important. But when it relaxes into its own absurdity, it’s a delight.

Because in Maamla Legal Hai, justice may be blind, but it’s also sarcastic, slightly confused, and running late.

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