Light up their Diwali from afar: 5 reasons people send money to family in India with Remitly

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Diwali with Remitly

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Diwali is a season of preparation. New clothes. Sweets ordered early. House cleaned top to bottom. Gifts chosen for people you won’t get to watch open them. For the millions of Indians living and working overseas, being part of Diwali often means sending money home.

Bank transfers and international money orders are traditional ways to send, but they can be slow and costly, and might leave you guessing where your money is — the last thing you need in the week before Diwali.

We think sending money home should be quick, affordable and secure. It’s why we created Remitly. Here are five reasons people use our app to send money to India. Diwali with Remitly

Your security comes first

Millions of people around the world trust Remitly to move their money. Multiple levels of security protect every transfer and your personal data around the clock, so that sending money home gives you peace of mind.

2. More of your money makes it home Diwali with Remitly

When you’re helping family, every rupee counts. Remitly offers competitive exchange rates and transparent fees. You see the rate and the exact fee before you send, with no hidden charges and nothing deducted for your recipient — so more of what you send reaches your loved ones.

3.Transfers you can track

The last thing you want during Diwali week is your family waiting and wondering. The Remitly app lets you track every transfer in real time and see each delivery update along the way, so you know when your money arrives.

4. Support every hour, every day

Diwali doesn’t keep office hours, and neither do we. You can get help with live chat in 18 languages, 24 hours a day, with live phone support in English and Hindi.

5. Familiar ways to receive Diwali with Remitly

Your family should be able to collect their money in a way that feels familiar and comfortable. Through our global network of banks, mobile wallets and cash pickup locations, your family members can receive money by bank deposit, to a mobile wallet, as cash pickup, or by home delivery, depending on where you’re sending.

One more reason: on-time delivery, guaranteed.

However you send, Remitly promises guaranteed on-time delivery, or we refund your fees.* Because when it comes to looking after family, keeping your promise counts.

Light up their Diwali, wherever you are. Send money to your loved ones in India with the Remitly app. Download Remitly from the App Store or Google Play, or visit remitly.com

Transfers arrive on time or refund issued for applicable transfer fee. Diwali with Remitly

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