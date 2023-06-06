Winter fashion: tackle freezing temperatures with style

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As winter is makes its way down under, Australian fashion is beginning to mellow to the colder months. Ironically, winter may in fact be the best time to bring out your style favourites as we are naturally putting more layers on to keep cosy.

Why not rug up with some runway-worthy winter pieces?

Comfy Chic

Let’s be honest, as much as we would love to be out and about in winter, sometimes a night in with Netflix is the best way to make memories with your friends over the next few months. When thrown the ‘smart casual’ dress code for these evenings, pair a statement coat or jumper with comfy jeans and sneakers. This is a classic combo that won’t compromise on style and will keep you warm.

Layer Up

Inconsistent climate conditions can be a nightmare when planning what to wear during winter. With some cities experiencing four seasons a day, be safe and not sorry by layering tops, jumpers, and jackets. To stay a step ahead the wavering winter temperatures, start with thinner layers in neutral tones and funk it up as you add on.

Faux Leather Favourites

With more sustainable and ethical fashion options available and à la mode, mimic the leather look with replicas that still emulate elegance. Style faux leather pieces such as longline coats with chunky gold jewellery or even faux fur for a refined winter glamour look.

Fresh Flannels

Flannels have been a timeless staple in winter fashion for their versatility and variety in colour combinations. While flannel pieces in more monochrome tones have been recently hitting racks it won’t hurt to layer bright ones for a burst of colour. Play around with flannels to find the perfect one for your personality.

Don’t Shy Away from Desi Jewellery

Who says Desi jewellery should be reserved for weddings! Turn the heat up on your fashion for the colder months with your favourite cultural jewellery. As looks begin to lack energy during winter, we dare you to style more South Asian jewellery to spice things up.

Take on Trench Coats

Exuding luxury and sophistication, trench coats are becoming more popular as the months get colder. Ladies, be a runway rebel by wearing trench coats with your favourite midi or mini-skirts and knee-high boots. Gents, take a risk by styling your trench coats with a pair of plaid trousers and some statement rings.

Pops of Colour

While the weather may be dreary, don’t shy away from exploring vibrant colour choices during winter. Turn heads by styling block colours with simple base pieces or wearing vivid scarves or beanies. You also can’t go wrong with wearing a pair of coloured socks to set you apart from emerging neutral sea of style.

Timeless Turtlenecks

A controversial option, but also a way to take your winter outfit to the next level. Not only are turtlenecks arguably trendy, they are one of the best ways to stay warm stylishly. From Steve Jobs to Simone Ashley, turtlenecks are an iconic addition to your winter wardrobe.

