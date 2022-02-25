fbpx
International students guide #1: the best student discounts

By Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
student discounts
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

International students often live on a shoestring budget. Even with the help of part-time jobs, they wind up saving very little with a horde of bills and groceries to pay for.

Thankfully, there are plenty of student discounts to be availed. From Microsoft to Telstra to Event Cinemas, some of the biggest brands make concessions for students – all you need is your university ID card!

Check out these student-friendly options to avoid burning a hole in your pocket:

Unidays

Offering student discounts across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, food & drink, health & fitness, and technology brands, an account with Unidays is bound to come in handy. All you need to do is sign up using your university email and verify your account.

Student Beans

Here’s another website you would not regret looking into. Student Beans offers discounts at various clothing stores like The Iconic, Gym Shark, and ASOS and entertainment facilities like skydiving.

Student Edge

Not only does this student website offer deals with major brands like Uber Eats, Apple, Taylor & Francis (helpful for sourcing books!), but they also have a job portal, online forums to share your thoughts and ask questions, and online learning tools to help you upskill.

READ ALSO: Choosing a uni degree: here’s what not to do

student on laptop
Source: Canva

Laptops and other electronics

Did you know that Apple offers discounts for students? They’re currently offering free Airpods and 20 per cent off AppleCare with the purchase of a Macbook or iPad, valid till 7 March 2022. Other brands like Microsoft, Huawei, and Lenovo offer equally helpful discounts on their electronics.

PS: Keep your student ID on hand if you plan to shop at JB HiFi, they occasionally offer 5-10 per cent off your total bill if you inquire about their discounts at the counter.

Phone Networks

Students can obtain a 10% off discount when purchasing a SIM card and/or mobile plans at Telstra, considered to be Australia’s best mobile network in terms of network coverage. Optus also offers a similar discount.

Adobe Creative Cloud

When you sign up for an Adobe Creative Cloud account using your university email address, you can get up to 70 per cent off on an annual subscription. For $22, students can make the most of software like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Audition, and many others.

Music

There’s nothing worse than a Spotify ad interrupting your perfectly curated playlist. Thankfully, student discounts mean you can get a Spotify Premium account for just $5.99 a month (which is normally priced at $11.99)

Strike

These entertainment venues are a great place for a day out with friends, to enjoy bowling, laser tag, karaoke, and escape rooms under one roof. They generally offer $8 bowling sessions from Monday- Thursday before 8PM. This offer is unavailable presently due to COVID restrictions, but keep your eyes peeled for updates!

READ ALSO: 11 films and series to watch in February 2022

movie theatre
Source: Canva

Cinemas

Most cinema chains offer special student prices. At Dendys, you can buy tickets for just $8 on Wednesdays. You can also get tickets for $10 from Tuesday to Thursday at Event Cinemas by becoming a Cinebuzz member and obtaining a special student promo code at the counter.

Fitness

Break a sweat (but not the bank) at gyms like Fitness First which offers a 20 per cent student discount upon joining. They also offer a free three-day guest pass. Similarly, Crunch Fitness offers special student memberships that aren’t available online, but can be availed in-person at their gyms.

Vouchers

You can also apply for NSW Dine and Discover vouchers worth $50. You can use $25 to dine in at any restaurant and another $25 to visit cinemas, museums, and other places. Each of these vouchers can be used only once. Their use has been extended till 30th June 2022.

In Victoria, a new stimulus package promises discounts on tickets to live music, exhibitions, theatrical productions, and meals around the Melbourne CBD. More details are expected to be shared by 7 March 2022.

With inputs from Rhea L Nath.

Have we missed any student discounts? Let us know in the comments below!

READ ALSO: Dress to impress: How to ace your Zoom fashion game

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury is a passionate writer, poet, and artist. She is interested in learning and writing about minority communities. She is a journalist at Star Observer wherein she writes stories about the LGBTQI community in Sydney. She also occasionally writes for Grapeshot, Macquarie University student publication. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Media and Communications at Macquarie University with a major in journalism and non-fiction writing.

LEAVE A REPLY




