11 films and series to watch in February 2022

A superb compilation of all the Indian films and shows releasing this February.

Murderville (Netflix)

What happens when an eccentric detective (Will Arnett) teams up with celebrities Conan O’Brien, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, and Sharon Stone? Honestly, they don’t know themselves – because it’s entirely unscripted! Have we caught your attention yet?

This improvisational crime comedy hits your screens on 3 February.

One Cut Two Cut (Amazon Prime)

Upcoming comedy adventure One Cut Two Cut stars comedian Danish Sait as an arts and crafts teacher who – get this – must save the school after it has been taken hostage by social media activists. It is one of three movies from PRK Productions and has been dedicated to the late actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away late last year.

One Cut Two Cut begins streaming on 3 February.

Loop Lapeta (Netflix)

In this remake of the 1998 cult classic Run Lola Run, Savi (played by Taapsee Pannu) is in a race against time to save her boyfriend Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin) after he loses a mobster’s money. The science fiction thriller is directed by Aakash Bhatia and stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rajendra Chawla, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in supporting roles.

The film releases worldwide on 4 February.

Rocket Boys (SonyLIV)

This biographical series follows the lives of nuclear physicists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J Bhabha. The roles are essayed by the talented Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh respectively as they share the impressive accomplishments and discoveries of these two Indian scientists. Astronomy and science lovers, are you excited for this one?

Rocket Boys drops on 4 February.

The Great Indian Murder (Disney+Hotstar)

Helmed by Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, this film is an adaptation of the 2016 novel Six Suspects by retired IFS officer Vikas Swarup. (Fun fact: he also wrote the book that was adapted into Slumdog Millionaire). In this one, detectives Suraj Yadhav and Sudha Bharadwaj investigate the murder of a politician’s playboy son at his own party.

The Great Indian Murder begins streaming on 4 February.

Gehraiyaan (Amazon Prime)

Caught in the monotony of her life, Alisha Khanna (Deepika Padukone) finds herself in a complicated situation when she is visited by her cousin Tia (Ananya Panday) and Tia’s fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), with whom she shares a troubled past. Will she be able to confront the skeletons in her closet? You’ll have to watch to find out.

The much awaited Gehraiyaan releases on 11 February.

Badhaai Do (Theatrical release)

This upcoming comedy drama is the spiritual sequel to 2018’s Badhaai Ho. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednedkar as Shardul and Suman, it shares the story of a couple who enter a marriage of convenience, but face complications when Suman’s girlfriend comes to visit.

Badhaai Do releases in cinemas on 11 February.

Love Hostel (Zee5)

In this crime thriller, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra play a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). It’s set against the thrilling backdrop of rural North India and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

The film premieres on 18 February.

Bestseller (Amazon Prime)

Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is all set to make his digital debut in this psychological thriller. He is joined by Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, and Gauhar Khan. In Bestseller, the lives of two strangers collide, causing a domino effect on the lives on those around them. What happens when every action has multiple consequences?

Bestseller begins streaming on 18 February.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Theatrical release)

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, based on the 2011 non-fiction novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai, stars Alia Bhatt as the titular character who goes on to become a brothel madame in Mumbai’s red light district. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and features cameos from Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi hits screens on 25 February.

The Fame Game (Netflix)

Mithun Chakravorty isn’t the only Bollywood star making his digital debut this month! In The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit Nene plays a famous actress who goes missing, leading to a police investigation that unravels the many hidden truths of her seemingly perfect life. It comes from Baar Baar Dekho writer Sri Rao and features Karan Johar as one of the producers.

The series begins streaming on 25 February.