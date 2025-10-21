Ishika Chhillar: Giving old solar panels a new lease of life

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As Australia races toward its renewable energy goals, it’s also facing a quiet challenge – what to do with the growing mountain of discarded solar panels. For University of South Australia PhD student Ishika Chhillar, that problem became a calling.

“I have always been interested in sustainability and wanted to work on solutions that have a tangible environmental impact,” she tells Indian Link. “It was interesting to see that a technology designed to cut carbon emissions was already creating its own waste challenge. That contradiction stayed with me.”

That contradiction now drives her groundbreaking research into how Australia can reuse – not just recycle – old solar panels.

Australia’s solar success and waste failure

Australia leads the world in rooftop solar installations, with over one in three households harnessing the sun’s power. But Ishika discovered that many panels are being discarded well before their 25–30-year lifespan ends.

“Many are removed while still functioning efficiently – often because people upgrade systems or buildings are demolished,” she explains.

The issue is compounded by inconsistent policies across states. “Each state currently has its own approach to managing end-of-life solar panels,” she informs. “Without nationally consistent guidelines for reuse, it becomes difficult to build the infrastructure and market confidence needed to scale sustainable practices.”

According to Ishika, recycling alone isn’t enough. “Recycling prevents waste from going to landfill, but it doesn’t fully eliminate the environmental impact,” she says. “Certain materials in panels are too costly or technically difficult to recover, and the recycling process itself consumes energy.”

Instead, she advocates for reuse – systematically testing and redeploying panels that are still operational. “Extending a panel’s life delays the need for manufacturing new ones, avoids emissions, and makes solar energy more affordable. To achieve a truly circular and low-carbon solar economy, we must prioritise reuse before recycling.”

Tough road ahead

But turning that idea into reality isn’t simple. “The regulatory barrier is the hardest to overcome because it underpins all other challenges,” she notes.

Currently, there’s no national reuse framework in Australia – and no clear pathway for testing, certifying, or reinstalling second-hand panels.

“For reuse to become standard practice, we need nationally consistent regulations and certification protocols that give stakeholders confidence,” Ishika Chhillar says. “Once that foundation is in place, industry investment, testing infrastructure, and consumer trust can follow naturally.”

To build that trust, Ishika proposes a certification and rating system that grades used panels based on performance.

“Panels performing at 80 percent or higher of their original efficiency could receive a Gold rating, 64-80 percent could be Silver, and below 60 percent could be Bronze and directed for recycling,” she suggests.

“This type of grading provides transparency and helps consumers make informed choices, similar to how appliance efficiency labels guide purchasing decisions.”

She envisions a national standard, overseen by an independent certification body, with collaboration between government, industry, and regulators. “That kind of partnership would give consumers and installers the confidence to make reuse a mainstream option,” she says.

A new green economy

Originally from India, Ishika draws insightful comparisons between the two solar giants. “Both countries are in solar growth mode – but Australia is somewhat ahead in thinking about the full lifecycle of solar panels,” she says. “In India, the conversation around reuse and structured end-of-life management is still emerging, with more focus on recycling.”

She believes India can learn from Australia’s evolving models. “As India’s installed base of panels ages, the need for structured reuse and second-life pathways will become more urgent. Australia’s developments can serve as a practical reference.”

Beyond environmental impact, Ishika sees huge economic potential in solar reuse. “A circular approach would open up a new segment of Australia’s clean energy economy,” she says. “It could create skilled jobs in testing, refurbishment, certification, and logistics, and drive green entrepreneurship – from startups building traceability tools to businesses offering certified refurbished systems for community projects.”

Ishika’s work connects to a broader global movement toward sustainable technology. “The clean energy transition must also be a sustainable transition,” she says. “International frameworks like the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan are focusing on extending product lifecycles and promoting reuse before recycling.” Ishika Chhillar

Her research, she adds, “positions Australia within this global effort to rethink how we design, use, and recover renewable technologies”.

