Aus-India green steel push, powered by rice husk

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Low-emission green steel

A first-of-its-kind trial in India has brought the Australia-India partnership a significant step closer to producing low-emission “green steel”. Researchers from both nations have successfully demonstrated how agricultural waste can partially replace coal in the steelmaking process – without compromising performance.

The breakthrough, led by Australia’s national science agency CSIRO in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), marks a major advance in efforts to decarbonise one of the world’s most carbon-intensive industries. Steel production accounts for roughly 10 per cent of global carbon emissions, making it a critical sector in the global race to net zero.

At a commercial-scale trial conducted at Jindal Steel’s plant in Odisha, researchers used locally sourced rice husk pellets – an abundant agricultural by-product – to generate biomass-derived synthesis gas, or syngas, for iron ore reduction. The trial successfully blended 5 and 10 per cent biomass into existing coal-based gasifiers, achieving sustained production with no loss of operational efficiency.

Scaling a solution for India towards low-emission green steel

The findings suggest a viable, scalable pathway to reduce emissions in India’s rapidly expanding steel sector, which is projected to double its production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030 and reach 500 million tonnes by 2047. Currently, the sector emits an average of 2.55 tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of steel – significantly higher than the global average – and contributes around 12 per cent of India’s total emissions.

“This is a world-first demonstration of how agricultural waste can be harnessed to decarbonise steelmaking at scale,” said Warren Flentje, Senior Experimental Scientist at CSIRO. “By blending rice husk pellets into commercial gasifiers, we’ve shown that biomass can replace coal without compromising performance.”

If adopted across India, the approach could reduce emissions from the steel sector by up to 50 per cent – equivalent to approximately 357 million tonnes of CO₂ annually – offering one of the most promising near-term solutions for decarbonising heavy industry.

From ag waste to industrial fuel : Low emission green steel

The trial forms part of the India-Australia Green Steel Research Partnership, backed by the Australian Government, and involved collaboration with RESCONS Solutions, a commercial steel innovator incubated at IISc’s Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development.

Researchers say the solution is uniquely suited to India’s conditions, where vast quantities of agricultural residue – estimated at more than 228 million tonnes annually – are often burnt in fields, contributing to severe air pollution. Redirecting this biomass into industrial use could not only cut emissions from steelmaking, but also help address a major public health challenge. low-emission green steel

“India’s steel sector is both a major employer and a significant source of emissions,” said Keith Vining, Research Group Leader for Green Metals Production at CSIRO. “Our partnership with IISc and industry partners shows that biomass can be a viable alternative to coal, particularly in regions where agricultural waste and coal-based steel facilities co-exist.”

Policy push and industry buy-in

India has already outlined an ambitious roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, with strategies including the adoption of electric arc furnaces, increased use of scrap steel, carbon capture technologies, and the development of green hydrogen. Biomass substitution is increasingly being recognised as a practical, near-term lever within this broader transition.

Industry stakeholders involved in the trial say the results mark a turning point.

“This collaboration is a pivotal moment in our decarbonisation journey,” said Damodar Mittal, Executive Director at Jindal Steel. “By integrating biomass and green energy into our processes, we are reducing our carbon footprint while setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

Professor Govind S. Gupta, Managing Director of RESCONS Solutions, added that the partnership demonstrates how innovation can align environmental sustainability with industrial growth. “We are proud to help pioneer the use of biomass in steelmaking, supporting India’s transition to greener practices that benefit both current and future generations,” he said.

Mapping the transition

To accelerate adoption, the CSIRO-RESCONS team has also developed an interactive digital map of India’s steelmaking infrastructure, overlaid with regional biomass availability. The tool is designed to help policymakers and industry players identify optimal locations for scaling up the technology.

Looking ahead, researchers plan to expand trials to smaller, regional steelmaking units and explore a wider range of biomass sources, including integrated systems that link agricultural production with industrial feedstocks.

For both India and Australia, the project highlights the growing strategic depth of their partnership – extending beyond trade and security into climate innovation and sustainable industry.

And for a sector long seen as one of the hardest to decarbonise, the message is increasingly clear: the future of steel may well be shaped not just in factories, but in the fields.

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