Bought a new EV? Here’s a quick guide to driving and charging

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Electric vehicle purchases in Australia have surged amid the ongoing war in Iran, as drivers worry about rising fuel costs.

The big drawcard: much cheaper running costs. As of 22 April, A$1 of electricity takes an EV 45 kilometres, while $1 of diesel gets you 5.4 km.

Driving an EV is fairly similar to a combustion engine car. The biggest difference is charging instead of refuelling.

In our research, we interviewed renters and people who live in apartments to understand how they made the switch – and what practical advice they would give others.

Driving experience

EVs generally offer a smoother ride with punchier acceleration compared to combustion engine cars.

One thing to watch for is speed. Because EVs have much more torque, they can accelerate much faster – and do so quietly. It can be easy to speed without meaning to. Using cruise control on freeways is a good idea.

Almost all EVs have regenerative braking, meaning the brakes recharge the battery.

Many EVs allow drivers to use just one pedal to accelerate and brake. To brake gently, you can take your foot off the accelerator and let the car slow itself down. But there’s still a traditional brake pedal.

Refuelling vs charging

Refuelling a combustion engine car is quick, but requires going to a service station. Charging an EV can be done at home, at work, in shopping centres and public charging stations.

Charging time varies depending on the speed of the charger, from slow Level 1 trickle chargers, Level 2 chargers and Level 3 fast or ultrafast public chargers. The cost varies by location, time and operator.

The cheapest and easiest method is to plug in at home and charge overnight at off-peak electricity rates or using solar during the day. Charging overnight at off-peak rates is cheap, while running off solar is effectively free. EVs and solar pair well.

Drivers who regularly do longer distances can install a faster wallbox charger at home.

For the millions of Australians who live in apartments, it may not be possible to charge at home. Public charging plays a vital role here.

Range anxiety is fading

Early EV adopters often experienced range anxiety – the fear of running out of charge mid-trip.

This concern is fading, as the average range of new EVs is now over 400 km. Research shows this anxiety fades away as drivers become comfortable with their vehicles, learn the distances they usually travel and use apps and maps to plan where they will charge during road trips.

As one EV owner told us:

charging’s not something I really think about. Like, as soon as I get home and park, I just plug my car in and it charges automatically at 12 o’clock at night for 6 hours

Home charging offers the biggest comfort. Most EV owners (93%) in Australia can charge at home, and most of them say home charging meets their travel needs.

Over time, EV owners learn the locations of more public chargers, which also reduces anxiety.

Public charging is the biggest challenge

It took decades to build Australia’s network of more than 6,600 service stations.

The public charging network has had much less time to develop. The network is significantly bigger than it was five years ago, but some issues remain.

The main challenge then shifts from range anxiety to charging anxiety. This is the fear of arriving at a public charging station only to find the chargers don’t work, have an incompatible plug, deliver slower-than-advertised speeds or have long queues, especially at peak times.

EV drivers have told us the solution is to check on public chargers before driving there. Real-time data about chargers is easy to come by.

Charging apps let you check charger reliability easily. If you can see a charger has been successfully used recently, it’s a good sign. Charger ratings and reviews help you decide.

Choosing chargers used by drivers with similar EVs is an easy way to ensure the charger has the right plug.

Much of this information is held in charging apps such as Evie, Chargefox or Tesla.

Apps such as PlugShare, Google Maps and the Electric Vehicle Council’s Charge@Large have data on chargers from many different networks.

Planning roadtrips

Longer distance trips require a little bit of planning.

Use route planners such as A Better Route Planner to see where you will need to charge, find good charger options and identify backups

such as A Better Route Planner to see where you will need to charge, find good charger options and identify backups Pack an EV travel kit with a charger cable and extension lead

with a charger cable and extension lead Allow time for charging, queues and possible detours, especially during busy periods. Aim to charge before the battery drops below 20%.

Some new EV owners may find public charging a hassle compared to a quick refuel stop. But there are perks.

Many regional charging stations are located in the centre of a town. As one EV owner told us:

just plug it in there, stroll up the street, have a coffee, grab a muffin or something. By the time you come back, the car’s charged.

This article was first published in The Conversation and is authored by Isrrah Malabanan, PhD Candidate in Transport Engineering, The University of Melbourne, and Patricia Sauri Lavieri Senior Lecturer in Transport Engineering, The University of Melbourne.

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