Aus-Ind deepen tech ties with $3.76 million boost

AISRF grant 2026

In a significant step forward for technological cooperation, Australia and India have announced five new joint research projects worth AUD 3.76 million, reinforcing a partnership that has steadily grown into one of the most consequential science collaborations in the Indo-Pacific. The announcement marks 20 years of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF), a cornerstone initiative designed to bring together the best scientific minds from both nations.

The latest round of funding, valued between $200,000 and $1 million per project, reflects an increasingly shared urgency to address global challenges through cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced biotechnology, and sustainable manufacturing.

In addition, the AISRF’s Early and Mid-Career Researcher Fellowships will enable 12 emerging Australian research leaders to undertake one-to-three-month collaborative residencies at leading scientific institutions across India, fostering deeper academic exchange and long-term partnerships.

Established two decades ago, the AISRF has over the years, supported research breakthroughs ranging from quantum-enabled tools for critical minerals exploration to AI-powered medical diagnostics that help detect diseases early in underserved regions.

This year’s funding round, known as Round 16, takes that vision further, focusing on real-world applications that directly respond to shared priorities such as AI, food security, renewable energy, healthcare, and digital infrastructure.

The announcement comes as Australia’s Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Andrew Charlton, is currently visiting India, underscoring the urgency and significance of these collaborations. During his visit to New Delhi for the global AI Summit, Charlton held high-level discussions with India’s Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Canada’s Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, Evan Solomon.

“For twenty years, the AISRF has shown what’s possible when Australia and India back shared ambition with world-class science,” said Dr Charlton, underscoring the long-term significance of the partnership.

Charlton’s presence at the summit signals Australia’s intent to further deepen its technology partnership with India while also aligning with global allies to shape the future of AI innovation.

AI and agriculture: Safeguarding food security

Monash University and India’s National Institute for Plant Genome Research will use artificial intelligence and genome editing to engineer thermotolerance in plants. Researchers aim to develop heat-resilient rice crops capable of withstanding rising global temperatures.

Recycling tomorrow: Tackling solar and battery waste

La Trobe University and IIT Indore will address a lesser-discussed challenge of the clean energy transition. As solar panel installations surge worldwide, the problem of photovoltaic waste is becoming increasingly pressing. The project aims to repurpose components such as glass and silicon wafers from discarded solar panels into thermal insulation materials, advancing circular economy goals.

Similarly, researchers from the University of Southern Queensland and IIT Madras are developing eco-friendly methods to recover critical materials from used batteries. By using green solvents and bioleaching techniques, the project could help reduce electronic waste while strengthening supply chains for essential minerals used in renewable technologies.

Healthcare breakthroughs: From vaccines to transplant technology

Medical research also forms a key pillar of the new collaborations. Scientists from the Council of the Queensland Institute of Medical Research and India’s CBI Society for Medical Education are working together to develop advanced antiviral technologies that improve T cell production for transplant patients.

Such innovations could significantly improve transplant success rates and address critical healthcare needs, particularly in countries like India where demand for advanced medical interventions continues to grow.

Securing the future: Quantum technology and autonomous systems

Perhaps the most futuristic project comes from Queensland University of Technology and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi. Their research focuses on designing defence mechanisms in quantum systems, with particular applications in autonomous vehicles.

More than science, a strategic partnership

For India and Australia, science and technology have become powerful drivers of bilateral engagement. What began as a research initiative has evolved into a strategic partnership aligned with shared economic, environmental and technological goals.

India's rise as a global digital and technology powerhouse, combined with Australia's leadership in scientific research and critical minerals, creates a natural synergy in shaping global solutions.

As the AISRF enters its third decade, it seems the future of innovation will be collaborative, cross-border and deeply interconnected. Through investments in artificial intelligence, sustainable technologies and next-generation computing, Australia and India are working towards not just research outcomes, but a shared technological future.

