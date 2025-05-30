Turning sewage into power: The next big energy solution?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When RMIT University’s Professor Kalpit Shah began crafting a proposal for his Australian Research Council Fellowship in 2017, he didn’t anticipate that it would lead to one of Australia’s most promising waste-to-resource technologies. Today, his innovation – PYROCO™ – is on the verge of commercial rollout, offering a revolutionary way to treat biosolids and cut carbon emissions. Yay! Save planet!

PYROCO is a technology that uses high heat without oxygen to turn sewage waste (biosolids) into biochar, a carbon-rich material. This biochar can then be used to produce bio-oils rich in phenols, offering a cleaner, cheaper alternative to petroleum-based chemicals used in the construction, electronics, and automotive industries. The innovation could significantly cut carbon emissions and support a more sustainable supply chain for essential industrial materials.

“PYROCO is designed to handle a variety of waste materials and renewable biomass feedstocks through a process called pyrolysis, which involves thermal decomposition,” explains Shah, a distinguished chemical engineer. “In early 2017, I engaged in discussions with a local water utility in Melbourne, South East Water, which was interested in exploring biosolids pyrolysis as a backup plan for managing biosolids. When they learned about PYROCO, they expressed a strong interest in collaborating with us.”

After more than eight years of collaboration with them and later Intelligent Water Networks and Barwon Water, PYROCO has now reached a critical milestone: construction of the first commercial demonstration production plant at one of South East Water’s water recycling facilities.

And why should industries pay attention to this innovation? Because biochar can potentially play a key role in reducing global carbon emissions footprint. “According to the Australia New Zealand Biochar Industry Group (ANZBIG), this conversion from biowaste to biochar could reduce net emissions in Australia alone by 10-15%.”

Biochar or bio-gold?

What sets PYROCO apart from other pyrolysis technologies is its unique reactor design. Traditional systems like rotary kilns or augers often require moving parts and heavy maintenance.

PYROCO, on the other hand, has no moving parts, which leads to lower maintenance costs and better plant availability and lifespan. “Pyrolysis is an endothermic reaction, meaning it needs energy to occur. Good heat transfer is essential for this process,” Prof Shah says. “PYROCO provides excellent heat transfer by turning a regular fluidised bed into a more effective heat exchanger device.”

Additionally, he says that PYROCO offers flexibility in managing seasonal variations in the quality of biosolids. “The biochar produced can be used in high-end applications, such as serving as a catalyst for converting biomass into phenolic oil, as recently demonstrated by our group in a renewable energy journal.”

For his research, Shah, Deputy Director (Research) of the ARC Training Centre for the Transformation of Australia’s Biosolids Resource, collaborated with the Indian Institute of Petroleum.

PYROCO’s smart design also tackles one of the most serious environmental challenges: PFAS contamination. These toxic, cancer-linked chemicals are notoriously difficult to eliminate, but Shah says PYROCO achieves a 99.99% destruction rate.

“PFAS present in biosolids can be vaporised during pyrolysis. After pyrolysis, thermal oxidisers are employed to combust the pyrolysis oil and gas vapours. These thermal oxidisers operate at sufficiently high temperatures to not only facilitate combustion but also destroy PFAS. PYROCO offers a pyrolysis reactor that maintains uniform temperature and provides a longer solids residence time, which allows for more efficient vaporisation of PFAS compared to other commercial reactors.”

In their trials, PFAS levels in all output streams were below detection limits, he claims.

Greener industrial future

Beyond emissions reductions, the carbon-rich biochar produced by PYROCO is opening doors in multiple industries. In construction, it can replace cement or act as an additive in road and bridge building. In electronics, it serves as a key material in battery electrodes. And in the automotive sector, it can help generate renewable fuels that offset fossil fuel use.

Currently, the team is working with international partners to offer PYROCO as a cost-effective solution in both developing and developed countries. “We have examined biosolids from developing countries like India and do not see any problems with using PYROCO there. In fact, when the quality of biosolids is lower, PYROCO can help meet energy needs effectively,” he adds.

And for the commercial demonstration plant project, Aqua Metro has stepped in, leading both construction and operation.

Shah sees advanced pyrolysis as central to a cleaner future.

“In ten years, I expect pyrolysis to play a major role in waste recycling, renewable energy production, and circular economy targets,” he says. “PYROCO is just the beginning.”

Read more: Ashak Nathwani: Defeating Mr CO2 and building carbon-conscious homes