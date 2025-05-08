India strikes Pak air defence units in Sialkot, Lahore in retaliation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a significant escalation of tensions in the region, Indian military forces on May 8 carried out targeted drone strikes on Pakistani Air Defence System in the cities of Sialkot and Lahore, resulting in substantial damage to key strategic assets, according to Ministry of Defence sources.

The strikes, which reportedly disabled Chinese-supplied HQ-9 surface-to-air missile systems deployed by the Pakistan Army, are being seen as a calibrated response to increasing hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC). The HQ-9 system is among Pakistan’s primary defence mechanisms against aerial threats, and its loss significantly compromises the country’s military preparedness in the region.

According to defence sources, the Indian operation was prompted by Pakistan’s recent cross-border escalations, including intensified artillery shelling and mortar fire into civilian areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The situation was further aggravated by the recovery of suspected Pakistani missile debris in Makhan Windi village, near Amritsar in Punjab, pointing to an earlier provocation.

Wednesday’s strike is being described as a tactical and precise move aimed at neutralising immediate threats without pushing the region towards full-scale conflict. It marks one of the rare occasions in recent years where India has publicly acknowledged offensive action deep inside Pakistani territory.

Eyewitnesses in Lahore reported hearing at least three loud explosions in the early hours of the morning. Panic briefly gripped the city, with many residents taking to social media to describe the sudden blasts. While the Pakistani military has not issued an official statement confirming the damage, Indian defence sources stated that the Pakistani air defence system targeted were “completely neutralised”.

This development comes amid heightened military alertness across northwestern India. Airports across several states, including Punjab and Rajasthan, have seen flight disruptions as a precautionary measure. Civil defence drills have also been rolled out across 244 Indian districts, with air raid sirens tested, a rare move underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Analysts suggest that while both nations appear to be avoiding all-out war, the strategic messaging from India is clear: any further aggression will be met with proportionate and precise retaliation. The international community has urged both nuclear-armed neighbours to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue, but with tensions mounting, the path forward remains uncertain.

This strike marks a critical moment in the latest chapter of India–Pakistan hostilities, spotlighting a fragile peace that continues to be tested.

