UN appeals for restraint as India hits terror camps

In a bold and focused military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, the Indian Army launched “Operation Sindoor,” striking nine high-value terror targets inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

The operation, described by the Indian Army as “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” was aimed solely at known terrorist infrastructure used to orchestrate attacks against India. No civilian, military, or economic targets in Pakistan were harmed. The Army stressed that “justice is served,” and promised a detailed briefing later today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely involved throughout the mission, staying in constant contact with national security advisors and military commanders. His hands-on leadership underscored the gravity of the situation and India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable. Operation Sindoor

“This was a precise and restrained response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack,” the Ministry of Defence confirmed. An Indian Army spokesperson added, “Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that India struck five locations inside Pakistan, calling the attack “cowardly” and vowing a “forceful response.” In a post on X, he stated, “The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan. Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given.”

The Pakistani military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also acknowledged the strikes, citing Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad as the targeted areas. “Missile strikes were fired by India… amid intense tensions between the two countries,” the ISPR said.

In response to India’s actions, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “maximum military restraint” from both nations. “The world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. Guterres also strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, reiterating that “targeting civilians is unacceptable” and those responsible must be brought to justice “through transparent, credible, and lawful means.”Operation Sindoor

Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. I strongly condemn the awful terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. It is essential – especially at this critical hour – that India and Pakistan avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 5, 2025

NSA Ajit Doval briefed U.S. NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after the strikes. The Indian Embassy in Washington stated that India possesses credible leads, survivor testimony, technical inputs, and other evidence confirming the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists. “It was expected that Pakistan would act against the terrorists. Instead, it indulged in denial and allegations of false flag operations,” the Embassy said.

India’s domestic political leadership across party lines also expressed support for the armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” on X, saluting the military response. Minister Kiren Rijiju and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw echoed the sentiment with posts using hashtags #OperationSindoor and #JaiHind.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the army, writing, “Jai Hind! Jai Hind Army!” while former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Jai Hind, Jai Hind’s Army.” Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav called for unity against terror and separatism. Aaditya Thackeray of UBT (Shiv Sena) hailed the strikes as necessary, adding, “Hit them hard enough that terrorism doesn’t stand a chance ever again.” Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi chimed in with, “Jai Hind, Hindostan Zindabad.”

Indian Armed Forces Carried Out Precision Strike At Terrorist Camps.#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/5dj2gCS9UC — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 6, 2025

The global reaction, however, remained cautious. U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that the Indian strikes were “expected” and added, “I just hope it ends very quickly.”

With tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbors mounting, all eyes are now on how the situation evolves. India insists its strikes were designed to avoid escalation while delivering justice. The coming days will test the region’s fragile stability.

