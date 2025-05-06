Indian Home Ministry orders civil defence drill nationwide on May 7

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a significant move amid growing tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to several states to conduct full-scale civil defence mock drills on May 7. The preparations come as India continues to weigh its response to the brutal attack that killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

According to government sources, the mock drills will include the operationalisation of air raid warning sirens, a rare and telling step, typically associated with heightened threat perception and preparations for hostile engagement.

Among the other key activities listed by the MHA are: Training of civilians and students in key civil defence techniques to protect themselves during potential hostile attacks. Provision for crash blackouts, an emergency protocol aimed at concealing cityscapes and infrastructure from potential aerial surveillance or strike. Early camouflaging of vital plants and installations, a standard wartime measure to safeguard critical national assets.

Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has decided to organize Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across the 244 categorized Civil Defence Districts of the country on 07.05.2025. The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to… pic.twitter.com/BvkydYZCXL — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 5, 2025

Updation and rehearsal of evacuation plans, ensuring readiness for rapid civilian movement, if needed. The timing and scale of the MHA issuing the directives on drills have raised eyebrows in defence and strategic circles. Combined with a flurry of recent high-level security meetings, between PM Narendra Modi, Defence Secretary, and the three service chiefs, the civil defence mock drills have added to speculation that India may be preparing for a fierce retaliatory strike in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

The decision also follows a series of consultations involving top political leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, indicating a consensus on the gravity of the situation. While official statements have remained guarded, the stepped-up civil defence measures strongly suggest that India is entering a phase of elevated alert and operational readiness. The next 48 hours may prove critical as the country watches for the government’s next move.

