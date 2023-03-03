15 films and series to watch in March 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (In Cinemas)

This highly anticipated Hindi rom com sees a young couple who find themselves in a battle of wits, a ‘player’ whose ‘other half’ is smarter than he thinks. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor show how to master the game of love, as sweet as it may seem.

Release Date: 8 March

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (In Cinemas)

Based on a mother’s journey for justice, Rani Mukerji leads the way through this Hindi drama showcasing a heart-wrenching true story. An Indian couple’s fight for their two young kids sees them challenging Norwegian Child Welfare Services, but can anyone truly compete against a mother’s love?

Release Date: 17 March

Rana Naidu (Netflix)

This upcoming Tamil action crime drama series brings together a star uncle-nephew duo who are guaranteed to pack a punch. Netflix have proven they aren’t short of star talent to showcase with Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati uniting in the OTT series sure to have South India cinemagoers celebrating.

Release Date: 10 March

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix)

If you weren’t familiar with the first Murder Mystery film, you’ve at least seen the stills of Jenifer Aniston sparkling in a lehenga and asked yourself why on earth she wore it. Murder Mystery 2 takes place at an Indian wedding, the story combining a maharajah, murder, and Manish Malhotra.

Release Date: 31 March

Gulmohar (Disney + Hotstar)

Sharmila Tagore marks her return to Hindi cinema with a story celebrating the ups and downs of family matters. Tagore stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma and Simran Bagga in a heart-warming drama that looks like the perfect flick for a family movie night.

Release Date: 3 March

Bholaa (In Cinemas)

Ajay Devgan stars alongside Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Gajraj Rao, in a high-octane Hindi action release that promises a gritty journey into the underworld. Devgan seems to be one film closer to being crowned the king of action-thrillers.

Release Date: 30 March

Dasara (In Cinemas)

Audiences can expect an adrenaline rush when making their way to watch this Telugu action drama. Nani and Keerthy Suresh have already been creating a stir amongst Telugu cinema buffs with the release promising rage, revenge and rustic storytelling.

Release Date: 30 March

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Netflix)

Buckle up for this Hindi action-thriller that takes place 40,000 feet in the air. Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal join forces as madness ensues when the pair’s plan to steal diamonds is interrupted by a plane hijacking.

Release Date: 24 March

Kabzaa (In Cinemas)

Upendra headlines this Kannada action release set to take you back in time to meet a king of the underworld. Throw in Sudeep to play his rival, a ruthless cop, and you have the recipe for the perfect crime thriller.

Release Date: 17 March

Zwigato (In Cinemas)

Looks like Kapil Sharma has taken a break from comedy and donned the helmet of a delivery driver. This slice of life Hindi film tells the story of one man who finds himself relying on gig work to feed his family amidst the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Release Date: 17 March

Agilan (In Cinemas)

Tamil cinema is set to take the high seas with this action-drama film following a seafarer tangled in a complicated tale. Jayam Ravi has already created a buzz online for captaining the film- and without spoiling too much we may need to expect double the trouble.

Release Date: 10 March

Taj: Divided by Blood (ZEE5)

Missing the twinkling yet twisted tales told by Hindi period dramas? Taj: Divided by Blood brings to you a series that takes you back in time to the Mughal Empire, showcasing the rise and fall of royalty as told by an all-star cast.

Release Date: 3 March

Indubala Bhater Hotel (Hoichoi)

A narrative seeping with the nostalgia of discovering one’s roots will now be shared with lovers of Bengali cinema. Tollywood superstar Subhashree Ganguly is set to make her OTT debut based on Kaloll Lahiri’s novel of the same name.

Release Date: 8 March

Rocket Boys 2 (SonyLIV)

A second season continues the highly acclaimed series that captured the attention of cinephiles seeking to explore India’s journey to space. Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh reunite to resume the Hindi biographical depiction of two men and their stories of friendship and sacrifice.

Release Date: 16 March

Bheed (In Cinemas)

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar star in this Hindi socio-political drama set to unite the voices of those lost in the biggest of crowds, even following the silence that COVID-19 brought to the world.

Release Date: 24 March

