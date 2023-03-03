Deepika Padukone to present at Oscars 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Indian actor Deepika Padukone has been announced as one of the presenters at the 95th Oscars on March 12.

The Bollywood star confirmed her role at this year’s Academy Awards by posting the full list of global talents who will also be presenting on the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The star-studded list of presenters includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy and Michael B. Jordan.

The star’s confirmed appearance has heightened the buzz on Indian social media, and organisers can expect increased eyeball-capture from the subcontinent.

Fellow Indian celebrities have congratulated Padukone on securing her upcoming appearance.

Padukone’s fans have also flooded the actor’s social media with applause for her accomplishment.

Another day. Another glory.

Deepika Padukone, the superstar 💙 pic.twitter.com/E0iivqyfZZ — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) March 2, 2023

Empress #DeepikaPadukone is going to be a presenter at #Oscars95

Make way for the Queen! She’s winning left, right and centre. There’s no stopping her, or evening slowing her down.

The way she is going to dominate the global entertainment industry in this decade is phenomenal.❤️ pic.twitter.com/30K7EVmpgz — paper boat (@paperboatafloat) March 2, 2023

Deepika’s scheduled Oscar appearance follows a whirlwind of global appearances the actor has made over the past year.

She famously garnered the world’s attention last December as she unveiled the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. She also took upon the role of Jury Member at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Although it has not been confirmed which category of awards Padukone will be presenting, her appearance will be one of two times Indian cinematic talent will be featured on the Academy Awards stage.

Nominated in the Best Original Song category, Naatu Naatu from S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. As announced by the Academy on February 28, this will be the second time an Indian song is performed at the Oscars, following Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

Two Indian documentaries also join India’s list of nominations alongside Naatu Naatu. The critically acclaimed All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film. The Elephant Whisperers is also being celebrated for its nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

With three Oscar nominations under the country’s belt, a global audience will be treated to an evening showcasing some of the best talent Indian cinema has to offer.

The South Asian community may also recognise British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed who was announced alongside Padukone as one of the presenters at this year’s Oscars. His appearance doesn’t come as a surprise – he won an Academy award in 2022 for his film The Long Goodbye, becoming the first Muslim recipient ever, and was nominated the previous year for Best Actor.

Riz Ahmed gets his Oscar engraved for best live action short film. He made history tonight as the first Muslim to win in the category https://t.co/IjzI9yN4pB pic.twitter.com/rAQ03Le528 — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Whilst this will be the first time Deepika Padukone will be seen at the Oscars, Indian stars have previously graced the Academy Awards stage to greet winners. Femina Miss India 1965 and actor Persis Khambatta was the first Indian to present at the Oscars in 1980, followed by Priyanka Chopra in 2015. Padukone has never attended the Academy Awards ceremony but was spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2017.

Deepika Padukone looks Stunning at the #Oscars Vanity Fair Party pic.twitter.com/gQ0hqIFHXG — ThingsBrownPeopleDo (@BrownPeopleDo) February 27, 2017

Deepika has stirred much attention on award show red carpets. Her sartorial choices have ranged from demure and elegant to outright extravagant, and have made headlines in India each time.

Be prepared for your social media feed to be inundated with Deepika on March 13, if you’re an Indian reader!

