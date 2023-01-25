fbpx
2023 Oscar Awards: Three nominations from India

Two Indian documentaries and the song Naatu Naatu gets nominated for 95th Oscar Awards, while India’s official entry couldn’t make the cut.

By IANS
Source: Twitter
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

The much-awaited nominations for the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) were announced, and three Indian films made it to the list. The much-hyped RRR song Naatu Naatu has made it to the Original Score list. The other two films All That Breathes and The Elephant Whispers are nominated in the Documentary Film categories.

The hosts for the nomination event, actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, announced the nominations on Tuesday.

Reading pulse of the situation

Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s directorial All That Breathes has made it to the 2023 Oscar Awards, nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category.

The documentary has nominated alongside films such as All That Beauty And Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny.

The film is set in the darkening backdrop of Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, in which two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times — a black kite.

Oscar
Source: The Academy/ Twitter

Whispers that were heard

Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial The Elephant Whisperer has made it into the Oscar race by getting nominated in the Documentary Short Film category.

The short documentary will be contending alongside Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year? (Jay Rosenblatt Films), The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix) and Stranger at the Gate.

The Elephant Whisperer talks about a Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that tests the barrier between the human and the animal world.

The short documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain.

Source: The Academy / Twitter

Dancing away to glory

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR has bagged nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 2023 Oscar Awards for its livewire track Naatu Naatu.

The song, which has become an international phenomenon, had earlier bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, besides winning at the Critics’ Choice Awards in the same category.

RRR tells the fictional story of India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaran Bheem (played by NTR Jr). It also stars Bollywood actors such as Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Source: The Academy/ Twitter

Made no cut

Indian filmmaker Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show or Last Film Show lost out at the 2023 Oscars race as it did not make it to the final nominations.

Chhello Show was selected as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, but in the final nomination list, it lost to All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), EO (Poland) and The Quiet Girl (Ireland).

Chhello Show is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama about a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), who’s ensnared by the magic of cinema and sets forth to fulfil his 35mm celluloid dreams.

The 95th Academy Awards is set to be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

