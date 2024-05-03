Indian films and series to watch in May 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix)

Set in pre-independent India, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s majestic tale of love, power and revenge, struggle and freedom. Get swept into a visually rich world where the enchanting, scheming and menacing courtesans swoon the Nawabs and British officers. As the 8-episode series unfolds, the plot unravels a mesmerising love story, a murder investigation, power struggle, a war of matriarchy, and most critical – the fight against British rule.

Release date: 1 May

Srikanth (In cinemas)

In this biopic, Rajkummar Rao portrays the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. As he builds Bollant Industries, he defies all odds to carve his own path to success. This is the true story of an entrepreneur's triumph and sacrifice, both which he welcomed with open arms and a smile. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the films also stars Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

Release date: 10 May

Bhaiyya Ji (In cinemas)

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming action thriller has finally got a release date. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by the actor himself, the film is about a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done towards his loved ones.

Release date: 24 May 2024

Bridgerton’s Season 3 (Netflix)

The regency romance recently swept through Bowral and Season 3 is now ready to drop on Netflix. Known for soirées, scandals and sweltering hot romances, this season will also see the return of our favourite Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Release date: 16 May

Panchayat 3 (Amazon Prime)

Fresh off the press is the announcement of the much-awaited Season 3 of web series Panchayat. With its simplistic and satirical storytelling of slow-paced village life, this comedy drama will be a treat to watch.

Release date: 28 May 2024

The Broken News Season 2 (ZEE5 Global)

The upcoming season will continue to capture the fictional lives, lies, loves, and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism. The new season will see Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar reprise their roles.

Release date: 3 May

Mr and Mrs Mahi (In cinemas)

Rajkummar Rao returns to the silver screen with his second release for the month. The film will follow the couple Mahima and Mahendra’s love for cricket, loosely based on the life of Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni. Another sports drama and Dharma Productions casting their favourite child Janhvi Kapoor, let’s wait till the trailer comes out before we place our bets.

Release date: 31 May

Shinda Shinda No Papa (In cinemas)

As a frustrated father in Canada feels his hands are (literally) tied while disciplining his naughty son, he plans to take him to India to set him straight. The son discovers his father’s intentions which triggers a war between them. This light-hearted Punjabi comedy stars Gippy Grewal, Shinda Grewal, Hina Khan and Prince Kanwaljit Singh.

Release date: 10 May

Je Jatt Vigarh Gya

Starring Jayy Randhawa, Pawan Malhotra, Deep Sehgal, this Punjabi film is about Daler whose life takes a drastic turn when he tries to bring his pregnant sister back home.

Release date: 17 May 2024

Rose Rosy Te Gulab

In this romantic comedy, Gulab (Gurnam Bhullar) is fed up of his bachelorhood and constant rejection by all suitable matches. On the advice of his friends, he follows the path of Manifestation but by a series of comic events is stuck between two girls, Rose and Rosy. Now, who will he chose?

Release date: 24 May 2024

Malayalee from India (In cinemas)

An unemployed young man named Aalparambil Gopi is compelled to embark on a journey away from his home. This unplanned trip ultimately changes the course of his life in a remarkable way.

Release date: 2 May 2024

Nadikar (In cinemas)

This film follows the life of superstar David Padikkal. David is a good actor but there comes a point in his life when he is forced to look inward to locate his real character and go beyond the facade of the star.

Release date: 3 May 2024

