RRR at Golden Globes: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song

In a first for India, the chart-topping song, Naatu Naatu (picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR), from S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period drama RRR has won a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category.

The song was in contention for the trophy up against Taylor Swift’s Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick; Lady Gaga, BloodPop), and Rihanna’s haunting anthem for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Lift Me Up.

American actress Jenna Ortega who is popular for essaying the role of Wednesday Adams in Netflix show Wednesday, announced and presented the trophy to M.M. Keeravani the music composer of the much loved song.

“This award belongs to my brother SS Rajamouli,” Keeravaani said, and thanked the Rajamouli for his support. He also thanked Prem Rakshit and Kala Bhairava, lyricist Chandra Bose and NTR and Ram Charan ‘who danced with full stamina’. He ended by thanking his wife Srivalli.

The film has earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Picture, Non-English Language, category and it is up against serious competition:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium) and Decision to Leave, the South Korean romantic mystery that won for its celebrated helmer, Park Chan-wook, the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Keeravani earlier won the award for the Best Original Score at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, where Rajamouli was the runner-up for the Best Director prize. The creator of blockbusters, incidentally, was named Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle awards. With RRR’s Golden Globes win, the honours are just piling up for the Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt Film.

In Australia, the film was a huge success. According to Screen Australia RRR opened on 209 screens Australia wide in the last week of March, and made more than $2.4 million in its opening weekend. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that RRR’s overall collection grossed a whisker under $3.6 million, making it one of the biggest box office success ever for an Indian film locally.

A few years ago, nominations for the Globes were seen as a key marker of awards season — a sign of who was up and who was down in the hunt for Oscars and other trophies, notes Variety.

A steady stream of scandals and celebrity defections has muted that impact, so it’s unclear how seriously Hollywood and its cottage industry of awards prognosticators and strategists will take Monday’s announcement.

Unlike the Oscars, the Globes separate comedies and musicals from dramas, allowing the group to broaden its list of honorees. Dramas up for best picture include The Fabelmans and Elvis (not listed as a musical despite containing nearly two-hours worth of music), as well as Tar, an indie about sexual harassment in classical music.

Variety adds there was also room for two blockbusters that theatre owners hope can rescue the embattled exhibition business — Top Gun: Maverick, the year’s biggest hit, and Avatar: The Way of Water, which opens on Friday, carrying with it enormous trade expectations.

