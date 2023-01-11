fbpx
Entertainment

RRR at Golden Globes: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song

With a Golden globe in the kitty for Best Original Song, all eyes are now on Best Picture (Non-English) run for SS Rajamouli's epic period drama RRR

By IANS
0
RRR Golden Globes
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

In a first for India, the chart-topping song, Naatu Naatu (picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR), from S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period drama RRR has won a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category.

The song was in contention for the trophy up against Taylor Swift’s Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick; Lady Gaga, BloodPop), and Rihanna’s haunting anthem for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverLift Me Up.

M.M. Keeravani
M.M. Keeravani (Source: Twitter/ RRRMovie)

American actress Jenna Ortega who is popular for essaying the role of Wednesday Adams in Netflix show Wednesday, announced and presented the trophy to M.M. Keeravani the music composer of the much loved song.

“This award belongs to my brother SS Rajamouli,” Keeravaani said, and thanked the Rajamouli for his support. He also thanked Prem Rakshit and Kala Bhairava, lyricist Chandra Bose and NTR and Ram Charan ‘who danced with full stamina’. He ended by thanking his wife Srivalli.

The film has earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Picture, Non-English Language, category and it is up against serious competition:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium) and Decision to Leave, the South Korean romantic mystery that won for its celebrated helmer, Park Chan-wook, the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Keeravani earlier won the award for the Best Original Score at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, where Rajamouli was the runner-up for the Best Director prize. The creator of blockbusters, incidentally, was named Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle awards. With RRR’s Golden Globes win, the honours are just piling up for the Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt Film.

In Australia, the film was a huge success. According to Screen Australia RRR opened on 209 screens Australia wide in the last week of March, and made more than $2.4 million in its opening weekend. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that RRR’s overall collection grossed a whisker under $3.6 million, making it one of the biggest box office success ever for an Indian film locally.

A few years ago, nominations for the Globes were seen as a key marker of awards season — a sign of who was up and who was down in the hunt for Oscars and other trophies, notes Variety.

A steady stream of scandals and celebrity defections has muted that impact, so it’s unclear how seriously Hollywood and its cottage industry of awards prognosticators and strategists will take Monday’s announcement.

Golden GLOBES
A shot from the film Elvis (Source: IMDB)

Unlike the Oscars, the Globes separate comedies and musicals from dramas, allowing the group to broaden its list of honorees. Dramas up for best picture include The Fabelmans and Elvis (not listed as a musical despite containing nearly two-hours worth of music), as well as Tar, an indie about sexual harassment in classical music.

Variety adds there was also room for two blockbusters that theatre owners hope can rescue the embattled exhibition business — Top Gun: Maverick, the year’s biggest hit, and Avatar: The Way of Water, which opens on Friday, carrying with it enormous trade expectations.

Read More: All That Breathes wins APSA award

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Australia beach murder: Singh moves court for extradition to Aus
IANS
IANS

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Australia-beach-murder-accused

Australia beach murder: Singh moves court for extradition to Aus

IANS - 0
  The Indian-origin nurse Rajwinder Singh, accused of killing 24-years-old Toyah Cordingley at a beach in Australia's Queensland in 2018, has moved an application in...
Richard Bell Embassy

Richard Bell’s Embassy a hit at Kochi Biennale

IANS - 0
  An installation set up by noted Australian contemporary artist Richard Bell called Embassy— a symbol of resistance of the people of First Nations, is...
Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna: A colourful and circular cinematic career

Vikas Datta - 0
  Busting two Bollywood myths - that an actor who became successful as a villain would be fated to remain one, and that a prolonged...
Vijay, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson in January 2023 films

13 films and series not to be missed in January 2023

Indian Link - 0
  Shark Tank India- Season 2 (SonyLIV) The highly awaited second season of the iconic entrepreneurial series is finally here. Watch as the six sharks circle...
New Year Resolutions

New Year Resolutions: to resolve, not to resolve, or to resign

Auntyji - 0
  Dear Auntyji I have a wonderful husband who is smart, kind, and compassionate. I think he is the best companion for me and has given...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Open App