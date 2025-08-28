Dr Raji Krishnan’s healing journey from India to Australia

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It was in the 1980s, soon after requalifying as a doctor in Australia, that Dr Raji Krishnan’s neighbour invited her to sit in at an Aboriginal Medical Service clinic. The experience proved transformative. Watching Aboriginal health workers, doctors and nurses care for patients who were often navigating immense trauma and systemic barriers, she realised this was where she wanted to serve. It was also where she learnt what she describes as the art of listening – to stories, to lived experiences, to histories – as an essential part of care. That moment began a journey spanning more than four decades, one that has now been recognised at the highest levels of the profession. On August 2, the Australian Medical Association President Dr Danielle McMullen presented Dr Krishnan with the prestigious AMA President’s Award. The award acknowledged her tireless service to First Nations communities, her pioneering of trauma-informed and culturally safe care, and her leadership in shaping more equitable models of healthcare.

For Dr Krishnan, the honour is deeply humbling. “Whilst many believe my work journey has been ‘extraordinary’, I feel every day is a privilege,” she reflected. “I have cared for multiple generations of First Nations people, learning how to blend culturally appropriate care with mainstream medicine. This award is most importantly a tribute to my patients, and an acknowledgement of my service to six generations of First Nations, culturally and linguistically diverse, and marginalised populations.” Applying learnings from India in Australia Her philosophy was seeded much earlier, in India, before she migrated to Australia in 1977 to join her husband, academic Arun Krishnan, in Perth. As a young doctor working in disadvantaged rural areas, she saw first-hand how poverty, poor housing and lack of transport prevented families from accessing healthcare. On arriving in Perth and working at the local Aboriginal Medical Service, she immediately recognised the parallels with the barriers faced by her new patients. “It seemed a logical transition for me – to continue serving people who had welcomed me to this land with open arms,” she said. Over the years, Dr Krishnan’s service has been shaped by First Nations teachings. She often cites NACCHO’s holistic definition of health: that wellbeing is not only physical, but also social, emotional and community-based. Guided by this principle, she founded Pramana Medical Centre in Gosnells in 2021, alongside her daughter and fellow GP Dr Priya Krishnan and co-director Kate Fulford. Today, the clinic supports over 6,500 patients – more than 65 per cent of them First Nations – and delivers what she calls “Health without Barriers”. Pramana’s model includes home visits by teams of doctors, nurses and social workers, so that whole families, sometimes multiple generations, can be reached in their own trusted environments. The approach has allowed early detection of conditions like rheumatic heart disease in children who might otherwise have slipped through the cracks. Patients receive not just medical treatment but also food parcels, hygiene supplies, clothing and links to housing and social services. This deeply personal, wraparound approach earned

But for Dr Krishnan, the measure of success is not accolades – it is trust. “Without true partnership based on rapport, empathy and caring, I would be unable to make even a small difference in their lives,” she explained. Hoping for inclusive healthcare Dr Raji Krishnan