These bilingual picture books teach immigrant kids to stay connected to their roots

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For Auckland writer Dr Aruna Shekar, memories of Chennai are close at hand. The auto rides to the beach and the railway station, the bustling streets, and the fragrance of jasmine flowers wafting through the air are etched in her mind. Years later, those very experiences would inspire her award-winning picture book Asha the Auto-Driver (Tulika Books), where a friendly woman auto-driver not only ferries passengers but also crafts jasmine garlands as a side hustle.

“I studied in Chennai and visit often,” Shekar recalled. “I wanted readers to feel the city’s warmth and energy through Asha’s journey. The story also inspires children to feel confident and strong about who they are.”

Asha the Auto-Driver went on to win two prestigious prizes – the Bangalore Literary Festival Award for Children’s Books in December 2024 and the 2025 South Asia Book Award (SABA). Its English and Tamil versions sold out within months of release, with a Mumbai bookseller telling her, “Your book flew off the shelves.”

Following its success, Shekar’s latest release, It’s So Hot! (Tulika Books), taps into another sensory memory – the relentless Indian summer.

“Having grown up in India, the summer heat is unforgettable – the hot days, the shade of trees, the tricks people and animals use to stay cool,” she explained. “When I saw how heatwaves are affecting people worldwide, I felt it was the right time to tell this story in a way that children everywhere could relate to.”

Written in English and available in eight additional Indian languages – Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali – the book is structured so that both languages sit side by side on every page. “It encourages bilingual learning naturally, while also building a bridge between home and school languages, for expat children,” Shekar said. “Every story I write is crafted with care to reflect our communities, cultures and everyday wonders.”

Stories of home, far away from home

For Dr Aruna Shekar, who has over 25 years of teaching experience, success is measured in how her stories resonate with young readers, especially those growing up away from their cultural roots.

“Parents have told me how their children point at words and say, ‘That’s what Paati (or Ammachi) says!’ or start recognising letters in Tamil or Hindi for the first time,” she said. “One family shared that their daughter began speaking to grandparents in their mother tongue after reading my book together. These moments are incredibly moving for me as a writer.”

Her multicultural books in multiple languages provide representation and inclusivity.

“Children can see themselves and their families reflected in the pages. For diasporic children, this not only helps maintain their mother tongues but also sparks curiosity to learn new Indian languages. It’s about connection, heritage and identity. My stories help immigrant children who are growing up away from grandparents or their traditional roots to stay connected to their homeland.”

Her multicultural lens is shaped by her own life journey across India, Australia and New Zealand. With a background in psychology, creativity and innovation, Shekar combines research with storytelling flair.

“My teaching background helps me craft stories that engage young readers, while my work in innovation allows me to bring fresh ideas and novel formats,” she revealed.

Building bridges with languages

Interestingly, Dr Aruna Shekar’s passion extends beyond publishing. She donates copies of her books to rural schools, orphanages, and “books on wheels” libraries in India, New Zealand and Australia. “I strongly believe that books should be accessible to every child. Knowing that a deserving child can enjoy the same story as one in a big city motivates me to keep writing,” she said.

She also shares free resources and activity sheets on her website, encouraging interactive learning through colouring, puzzles, and festival-themed activities. “I want little readers to find something light-hearted, positive and inspiring in my books,” she said.

And there’s more to come. This October, Shekar is set to release Meera the Fisherwoman, the story of a brave woman who defies convention to provide her daughter with an education. “It’s an exciting and inspiring tale of hard work and determination,” she shared. With themes of resilience, representation, and empowerment, Meera is poised to continue Shekar’s mission – bringing stories of under-represented communities to children across the globe, one picture book at a time.

As for future books, Shekar wants to explore diverse stories set in New Zealand with Indian and Kiwi characters.

READ MORE: Little Owl Stories: Fostering inclusivity one page at a time