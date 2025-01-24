Little Owl Stories: Fostering inclusivity, one page at a time

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Imagine a child’s eyes lighting up as they turn the pages of a book that feels like it was written just for them—a story where they see themselves, their family traditions, and their favourite celebrations come alive. This is the magic that Little Owl Stories brings to life.

From vibrant fireworks bursting across the night sky to the warmth of family gatherings, the books My First Diwali and My Diwali Dream capture the joy and wonder of one of the world’s most cherished festivals. With every page, children are not only introduced to the sparkling beauty of Diwali but also to the deeper meanings of kindness, humility, and togetherness that make it so special.

“I’ve always loved giving books to children because they inspire imagination, encourage learning, and can be cherished for years,” says co-founder Krithika Mohan. But when she couldn’t find stories that reflected the richness of diverse cultures, she decided to create them herself.

A Celebration for Every Child

What makes these books truly magical is how personal they feel. Each child becomes the star of their story, with characters who look just like them. From hair and eye colour to skin tone, every detail is thoughtfully designed to ensure no two books are the same.

These personalised touches are brought to life through the illustrations of Dwi Santoso, an artist from Indonesia who immediately understood Krithika’s vision. “Dwi instantly connected with what we were trying to achieve,” Krithika shares. “The illustrations are vibrant, fun, and culturally rich, bringing the story to life.”

Parents have been quick to embrace this thoughtful approach. “These books are fabulous! I can’t wait to teach my child about Diwali in a more engaging way!” shared one parent. Another added, “The images are fun and colourful—perfect for teaching my child about Diwali.”

Stories That Feel Like Home

Little Owl Stories isn’t just about books; it’s about creating a sense of belonging for every child. For Krithika, representation is at the heart of every story.

“When a child sees themselves represented in the pages of a story—whether it’s through their physical appearance, cultural traditions, or family celebrations—it makes them feel valued,” she says.

Growing up, Krithika often felt the absence of diversity in children’s books, a gap she was determined to fill. “Books are powerful tools for shaping how children see themselves and the world around them. By showcasing the richness of different cultures and traditions, we can foster pride, understanding, and connection,” she adds.

But these stories do more than reflect a child’s reality—they also open doors to new worlds. Little Owl Stories helps all children discover the beauty of diverse cultures, inspiring empathy and appreciation. “It’s not just about celebrating one culture,” Krithika explains. “It’s about showing kids the incredible diversity that exists in our world and helping them find connections across differences.”

The Start of Something Bigger

Building on the success of their Diwali books, Little Owl Stories is now expanding its horizons. Upcoming stories will explore traditions like Lunar New Year and Eid, bringing the same sense of joy and representation to new readers.

“I am incredibly excited to bring personalised children’s stories to a broader audience by showcasing the diverse cultures that make up the rich, multicultural fabric of our world,” Krithika shares.

For Krithika, researching these festivals has been a deeply rewarding experience. “I’ve loved learning about the unique traditions, stories, and celebrations that make each festival special. It’s also fascinating to see the shared values that unite us all—kindness, community, and love.”

These upcoming stories promise to celebrate not just the individual beauty of each culture but also the universal themes that connect us all.

A Legacy of Representation

Through Little Owl Stories, Krithika hopes to leave a lasting impact on children’s literature. Her vision is clear: to create a library of stories where every child can find themselves and feel celebrated.

“The possibilities for Little Owl Stories are truly endless,” she says with a smile. “Asia alone is home to so many incredible gatherings and rituals that haven’t been widely represented in books. It’s exciting to think about exploring these themes and bringing them to life for children around the world.”

At its core, Little Owl Stories is about inclusivity. The books are designed not just to celebrate cultural heritage but also to foster curiosity and respect for others. By reading these stories, children learn to value their own identities while appreciating the richness of the world around them.

“When children see characters celebrating different festivals, speaking different languages, or embracing unique traditions, they begin to understand and appreciate the beauty of diversity,” Krithika explains. “These stories create opportunities for meaningful conversations and help build a more compassionate, inclusive world.”

One Story at a Time

Every book from Little Owl Stories is a celebration—not just of culture, but of childhood itself. It’s a reminder that every child deserves to feel seen, valued, and cherished.

Whether it’s the sparkle of Diwali lights, the excitement of Lunar New Year, or the warmth of family traditions, Little Owl Stories brings these moments to life in ways that children can treasure forever.

Because at the end of the day, every child deserves to be the hero of their own story—and to see just how magical their world truly is.

