Desi shows and movies to binge-watch this August

Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime)

With a plot about an Indian classical singer and a pop star joining forces (and inevitably finding love along the way), Bandish Bandits is a new musical offering on Amazon Prime. It also features the talented Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on a fantastic soundtrack. Bandish Bandits stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry in lead roles, along with the evergreen Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni.

Bandish Bandits starts streaming on 4 August.

READ ALSO: Review: Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime)

Pareeksha (Zee5)

Releasing just after India’s revamped education bill, the timely Pareeksha is about a struggling rickshaw puller who works hard to put his bright son through school. It’s another film that was unable to see a theatrical release due to the pandemic, but it received a warm reception in film festivals. Directed by Prakash Jha (of Rajneeti and Satyagraha), Pareeksha stars Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, and Sanjay Suri.

You can start watching Pareeksha on 6 August.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix)

In this Dharma Productions biopic, Jahnvi Kapoor stars as Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian women to fly in a combat zone and the only woman to be a part of the Kargil War in 1999. In this much awaited military drama, Jahnvi is supported by Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles as Gunjan’s father and brother.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be available from 12 August.

Khuda Haafiz (Disney + Hotstar)

Another film inspired by real life events against the backdrop of the 2007-08 recession, Khuda Haafiz is an action-thriller about a young man’s attempts to rescue his kidnapped wife from flesh traders. It stars Shivaleeka Oberoi alongside Vidyut Jammwal (of the Commando franchise), meaning we’re assured jaw-dropping action sequences with this one!

Khuda Haafiz is set to release on 14 August.

Class of ’83 (Netflix)

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, this film is an adaptation of Sayyed Yunus Hussain Zaidi’s book The Class Of 83. It’s about a policeman turned police instructor Vijay Singh (played by Bobby Deol in his digital debut) who teaches his students about honour and loyalty to their nation. The cast is rounded up by Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii in supporting roles.

Class of ’83 is set to release in August, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

READ ALSO: Upcoming Netflix and Amazon Prime shows