Travelling to India? Airport PCR tests will give you results in 90 mins

Multiple COVID-19 testing sites across Australia have been temporarily closed due to massive numbers of people lining up for PCR testing. If you’re travelling to India and trying to get tested 72 hours before your flight, Histopath Diagnostics Specialists at three major Australian airports will give you PCR test results in 90 minutes for the price of $79 per test.

Only international travellers are allowed to attend Histopath’s pre-departure testing at Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne International airports on the same day of departure.

Testing is available to travellers to India 48 hours prior to departure.

However, for testing on the day of departure, please ensure you arrive at least 4 to 5 hours prior to your check-in time in order to secure your test and receive your results.

Please Note: Passengers must show evidence of flight details in order to be accepted for testing and testing for Domestic flights is not available at any of Histopath’s airport facilities.

When you are getting a test at the airport, follow this simple 3-step process.

Register and pay for your test: no appointments necessary

Visit the testing centre for a test

Receive your certificate

PCR testing at Sydney International Airport Departures

Available 7 days a week 6.00am to 11.30pm (Open Public Holidays). Located on Departures level concourse opposite entrance D.

PCR testing at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport Departures

Available 7 days a week 6.00am to 11.00pm (Open Public Holidays). Located in Terminal 1.

PCR testing at Brisbane International Terminal

Available 7 days a week 8.00am to 11.00pm (Open Public Holidays). Located on Departures level, shop 4B-41.

In order to be eligible for testing at Brisbane airport, you must have a mode of transport arranged should your test come back positive. If not, you will be required to await QAS transport which can take upwards of 5 hours. If you do not have a Brisbane residential address and test positive, you may be required to be admitted to a Queensland hospital to await assessment.

For more information, visit www.histopath.com.au/locations/airport#Register

