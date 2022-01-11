fbpx
COVID- 19Travel

Travelling to India? Airport PCR tests will give you results in 90 mins

By Indian Link
0
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Multiple COVID-19 testing sites across Australia have been temporarily closed due to massive numbers of people lining up for PCR testing. If you’re travelling to India and trying to get tested 72 hours before your flight, Histopath Diagnostics Specialists at three major Australian airports will give you PCR test results in 90 minutes for the price of $79 per test.

Only international travellers are allowed to attend Histopath’s pre-departure testing at Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne International airports on the same day of departure.

Testing is available to travellers to India 48 hours prior to departure.

However, for testing on the day of departure, please ensure you arrive at least 4 to 5 hours prior to your check-in time in order to secure your test and receive your results.

Please Note: Passengers must show evidence of flight details in order to be accepted for testing and testing for Domestic flights is not available at any of Histopath’s airport facilities.

When you are getting a test at the airport, follow this simple 3-step process.

PCR testing at Sydney International Airport Departures

Available 7 days a week 6.00am to 11.30pm (Open Public Holidays). Located on Departures level concourse opposite entrance D.

Sydney Airport PCR testing. Source: histopath.com.au
Sydney Airport PCR testing. Source: histopath.com.au

PCR testing at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport Departures

Available 7 days a week 6.00am to 11.00pm (Open Public Holidays). Located in Terminal 1.

Melbourne Airport PCR testing. Source: histopath.com.au
Melbourne Airport PCR testing. Source: histopath.com.au

PCR testing at Brisbane International Terminal

Available 7 days a week 8.00am to 11.00pm (Open Public Holidays). Located on Departures level, shop 4B-41.

Brisbane Airport PCR testing. Source: histopath.com.au
Brisbane Airport PCR testing. Source: histopath.com.au

In order to be eligible for testing at Brisbane airport, you must have a mode of transport arranged should your test come back positive. If not, you will be required to await QAS transport which can take upwards of 5 hours. If you do not have a Brisbane residential address and test positive, you may be required to be admitted to a Queensland hospital to await assessment.

For more information, visit www.histopath.com.au/locations/airport#Register

READ ALSO: “$40 for 2 tests”: Aussies unhappy with RAT prices

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndo-Oz Calendar 2022
Next article8 Indian films and shows releasing in January 2022
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

COVID-19 travel: a passage to India

Indian Link - 0
  With international borders open at last, my wife and I decided to bring in the new year with our loved ones back home, for...

U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-ups: India beat Aus

Indian Link - 0
India got a huge morale-booster ahead of the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, defeating Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up match in Guyana...
Yuki Bhambri

Australian Open qualifiers: India’s Yuki Bhambri clears first round

Indian Link - 0
Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri defeated Joao Domingues of Portugal 6-4, 6-2 to enter the second round of qualifiers in the men's singles of...
india and the omicron juggernaut

India and the Omicron juggernaut

Pawan Luthra - 0
  For the 1 million Indians in Australia, the worry levels are high about the potential spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID 19...
Naavikaran. Photo by Megan Van De

Brisbane artist Naavikaran sings of ‘gender liberation and immigration’

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  If men are from Mars and women are from Venus, then I am the entire solar system and beyond... as seen through my mother's eyes.  These...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020