fbpx
AustraliaCOVID- 19

“$40 for 2 tests”: Aussies unhappy with RAT prices

By Bageshri Savyasachi
0
A rapid antigen testing kit. Image: supplied
A rapid antigen testing kit. Image: supplied
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

With Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday ruling out government funding free rapid coronavirus tests, consumers are unhappy with RATs prices especially since free PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing has reduced in many suburbs.

AT A GLANCE:

  • Sydney residents paying upwards of $60 for 5 tests find it “unfair” that RATs have not been subsidised
  • Consumer watchdog ACCC, now investigating price gouging claims, had not yet seen evidence of widespread price hikes
  • Price gouging of rapid antigen tests can now be reported on the ACCC website

There have been widespread reports of price gouging on RATs amid supply shortfalls, while the wait times for results of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have blown out to upwards of 72 hours.

Amid growing pressure on the government to subsidize rapid antigen tests (RATs) for Australians with infections surging across the country, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced yesterday that it will investigate incidents of price-gouging.

Tejas Kaja, from Mascot in Sydney, bought RAT kits on two separate occasions and by the second time the costs had doubled.

“I bought my first pack of RATs for $55 at a pharmacy, and it included five tests. After week went by, I needed to get tested again, so I visited a private grocery store nearby and bought a pack of two RAT test kits for $40,” Tejas told Indian Link.

“PCR testing clinics have reduced, but RATs have not been subsidised or made easily available. I work from home so I can wait for PCR test results but others, like my housemate, who have to step out for work and need their test results quickly, what about them?

“I can afford RAT test prices, but a lot of people cannot, it’s unfair for them,” he said.

Tejas is also concerned that the high cost and low availability of RATs would lead to inaccurate recording of case numbers.

“If people can’t go get tested at PCR testing centres and can’t find or afford RATs, COVID-19 case numbers will be affected. I think the real case numbers could be higher.”

READ ALSO: Taking your first rapid antigen test? 7 tips for an accurate result

Pharmacies are showing a shortage of COVID-19 rapid testing kits. Source: (screenshot) Chemist Warehouse online website.

Monica Rudhar, based in Sydney’s Dulwich Hill had her friend buy RATs from a pharmacy in Padstow. She said she wants to see more support from the Australian government.

“I paid $62 for a five pack of RAT tests. I ended up having COVID. These tests are very essential services and need to be subsidised by the government, not used against the people to make profit,” she said.

“There is a very limited supply, and it requires a lot of labour to track them down. People are panic buying and buying in bulk. There needs to be more support,” she added.

Consumers are being asked to contact the ACCC to report price gouging of RATs.

Countries like UK have made rapid antigen tests (RATs) free and available at pharmacies, community centres, and even deliverable to people’s homes. US President Biden also announced that the government would purchase half a billion RATs to distribute to people for free. However, France stopped free COVID-19 tests in October 2021 to encourage vaccination and reduce government spending.

Today, NSW has reported 35,054 locally-acquired COVID-19 infections, more than the country had in all of 2020, and eight deaths.

If you’re on the hunt for a RAT, try www.findarat.com.au

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExemption for Djokovic, but not for Indian player
Bageshri Savyasachi
Truth-telling, tree-hugging journalist.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

A rapid antigen testing kit. Image: supplied

“$40 for 2 tests”: Aussies unhappy with RAT prices

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  With Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday ruling out government funding free rapid coronavirus tests, consumers are unhappy with RATs prices especially since free...

Exemption for Djokovic, but not for Indian player

Indian Link - 0
  As tennis star Novak Djokovic trends on social media today following his vaccination exemption for the upcoming Australian Open, there’s been a bit of...
A blurred screenshot of the Bulli Bai App (source: Twitter) and a picture of the 21-yr-old accused in the case (source: ANI).

Muslim women listed for auction on Bulli Bai app, 2 accused...

Indian Link - 0
  In Delhi, a shocking incident of harassment came to light this week after a woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating...

Zoe and Zara Wadekar, 7, debut as authors

Tarini Puri - 0
  “I was out for a walk when I saw a bee, and I immediately had a story idea that I wanted to write out,”...
Elon Musk, Ashok Elluswamy

Here’s how Musk hired an Indian as Tesla’s autopilot head

Indian Link - 0
  Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to reveal how he chose Ashok Elluswamy from India to work as an autopilot team...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020