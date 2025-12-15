Cash to remain king for essentials under new rules

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For many Australians – including large sections of migrant and multicultural communities – cash remains a practical, trusted way to manage everyday expenses. From January 1, 2026, new federal regulations will ensure that choice is protected for essential purchases such as fuel and groceries.

Under the new rules announced by the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, most fuel stations and grocery retailers like Coles and Woolworths will be required to accept cash for in-person transactions of up to $500, between 7am and 9pm. The move comes as Australia steadily shifts towards digital payments, raising concerns that people who rely on cash could be left behind.

The government unveiled the policy last year and invited public feedback between December and February, with more than 4,000 people making submissions.

Community feedback helped shape the policy, with fuel and grocery purchases identified as essentials that should always remain accessible. For older Australians, recent migrants, international students, people on low incomes, and those who prefer to budget in cash, the change offers reassurance that everyday transactions will remain straightforward.

Cash payments for essentials

While the mandate will apply widely, some exemptions are included. Small businesses with an annual turnover under $10 million will not be required to accept cash. However, small businesses operating under a shared trademark with a larger retailer will still fall under the mandate, recognising their connection to major retail chains.

The regulations sit alongside existing options that allow Australians to pay bills in cash through Australia Post’s Post Billpay service. Utilities, phone bills and council rates can already be paid at post offices nationwide – a service relied upon by many families, small business owners and community members who prefer face-to-face transactions.

Post Billpay is used by businesses and government agencies across local, state and federal levels, and remains an important access point for those without reliable digital banking or who are wary of online payments.

The government has committed to reviewing the mandate after three years to ensure it continues to meet community needs and keeps pace with changing payment habits.

As Australia’s economy modernises, the regulations aim to strike a balance between innovation and inclusion.

Officials say the regulations are about preserving choice. As payment technologies evolve, the ability to use cash for everyday essentials remains important for many Australians. The message, they say, is simple: if you need to pay with cash for life’s basics, you should be able to. cash payments for essentials

