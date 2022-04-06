fbpx
ArtsStage

REVIEW: Kannagi Enbathen Peyare by Samskriti Dance

A new Bharatanatyam production shows how an ancient Tamil legend continues to be relevant

By Sydney Srinivas
0
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

The legend of Kannagi, well-known for its many lessons, was brought to life yet again in Sydney in Kannagi Enbathen Peyare.

In its latest Sydney retelling – by Izerobzero and Hamsa Venkat’s Samskriti School of Dance – its core message of the power of the common people shone through brilliantly.

Kannagi is the protagonist in the 2000-year-old Tamil epic Silappadikaram  (The Tale of an Anklet) by poet Ilango Adigal.

An ordinary woman, she turned quite extraordinary when confronted with injustice, her entire society suffering the consequences of her actions.

Forgiving her husband Kovalan for his infidelity, Kannagi not only took him back, but also offered to set him up again by offering her anklet to raise funds. In an unexpected turn, the jewel was mistaken for the one owned by the queen of the land. Theft was alleged, and Kovalan was beheaded. Kannagi was left to mourn alone and prove her husband’s innocence.

Hamsa Venkat in and as Kannagi
Hamsa Venkat as Kannagi

Should Kannagi be referred to as ‘that unfortunate woman‘?

“No,” was the statement of the Sydney performance Kannagi Enbathen Peyare (Kannagi is the name of the game).

Hamsa Venkat chose here to look at the epic not from a single lens but a varied one to present the internal landscape of a dramatic tale. It is the story of many a woman. However, a spirited woman such as Kannagi questions and challenges society. Is there no justice for me? Am I only to suffer?

That was the tone of the dance drama at the Riverside Theatre.

The performance was given the shape of a traditional dance recital including alaripu, jathiswara, shabdam, varnam, padam and thillana. Each of these items had at its core the main theme of Kannagi – the importance of justice. The perspective presented was that often justice fails, and it is not about condemning the individual, but digging deep to find the root cause of the evil and exterminating it. Often times the English commentary by Aishwarya Rao accompanying the happenings on stage heightened understanding and enjoyment.

Lead dancer Hamsa stood proud as Kannagi, a woman in grief. That turned into anger at times. The sense of despair was loud and clear at Ketparilaro (Is there nobody to hear me?)

READ ALSO: Kannagi wins judges’ nod at Blake Art Prize 2021

The scenes of her wedding with Kovalan (Raphael Speyer), and the beheading of Kovalan were absolute highlights.

Govind Pillai as writer Ilango Adigal, the young dancer Vishakha Iyer in multiple roles of Ganesha the hunted bird, Sowmya Sriram as the hawk, and Vidya Gokul as Madhavi the mistress, stood out for their presentations.

The town scene where people indulged themselves in various chores appropriately transported the audience back in history.

At the front end were a chorus of dancers who served as message bearers.  What does one say of those lovely faces so eager to dance!

Writer Sumathy Ramesh, well-known in Sydney as a connoisseur of music, did a splendid job of composing the lyrics, drawing from the concepts and ideas in the epic. The items were set to music by many of the leading Carnatic musicians of Sydney.

The director Hamsa interpreted the story correctly and holistically when she brought out that Madhavi, the mistress, had been equally wronged as Kannagi, making the point that women are often taken for granted. However, they had the courage to rise above those obstacles to stand tall and strong. In the production, they both lit the lamp of hope.

Amongst the dance numbers, Varnam, the longest item, with all the ingredients of nritya and abhinaya was a treat to watch. So was the Thillana.

At times, the drama heightened to such a level that one felt as though one was in the Opera House watching a Greek tragedy. When the dance experience is sublime, the details of the performance become not too important. The overall appeal takes over.

The cast of about 12 dancers played multiple roles to bring the story alive. They were helped in their mission no doubt by some lavish choreography. Whether weaving in and out of circles and diagonals, in the ballet-style leaps, and in the acrobatic routines, the effect was always pleasing.

The vocals by Krishna Ramarathinam filled the auditorium with appropriate vibes. His Bhairavi, Thodi and Kambodhi in the varnam, shabdam and padam respectively, were enchanting. Pallavan Nagendrian on mridangam and Vishni Ravindran on veena gave able support. Venkatesh Sritharan was on flute, and Chidambaram R Suresh provided Nattuvanagam.

Special effects in lighting and on stage were used to heighten the experience by Nidhi Panickar and Sudha Kumar.

A great performance, Kannagi Enbathen Peyare has shown that Bharatanatyam in Sydney has finally come of age. Not only is this ancient artform kept alive as we have been saying thus far, it is in fact evolving, progressing in form, and reaching diverse audiences.

READ ALSO: Hamsa Venkat’s Abhijnanam Shakantulam

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBombay to Byron Bay
Next articleCanadian province proclaims Dalit History Month
Sydney Srinivas

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

(left to right) Jyotirao 'Jyotiba' Phule, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Savitribai Phule. (Source: Canva)

Canadian province proclaims Dalit History Month

Indian Link - 0
  In a historic move, the New Democratic Party (NDP) government in Canada's British Columbia province has recognised April as Dalit History Month. Responding to an...

REVIEW: Kannagi Enbathen Peyare by Samskriti Dance

Sydney Srinivas - 0
  The legend of Kannagi, well-known for its many lessons, was brought to life yet again in Sydney in Kannagi Enbathen Peyare. In its latest Sydney...
Surfers haven - bombay to byron feature image

Bombay to Byron Bay

Sandip Hor - 0
  “This is where the sun rises first in Australia,” a passer-by tells me as I stand, transfixed, gazing at the vastness of the ocean...
Aleisha Winslow (circled) on the set of 'Gramps Is Drinking Out Of The Toilet Bowl'. (Supplied)

‘Where did my representation go?’: Melb filmmaker Aleisha Winslow

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Indian-Australian filmmaker Aleisha Winslow, 20, has spent the better part of her life working to join the film and television industry. While she harbours...
south asians at grammys

Grammys 2022: South Asian artists win big

Indian Link - 0
  Indian-American musician Falguni Shah, Bengaluru-based music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej, and New York-based Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab were some of the South Asian links...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020