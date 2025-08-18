Anahat Singh finishes runner-up at NSW Squash Bega Open 2025

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Indian teenager Anahat Singh capped off a trailblazing run at the NSW Squash Bega Open 2025 with a runner-up finish in the women’s singles, after being forced to retire injured in the final on Sunday.

The 17-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a PSA World Tour Copper-level event, a tier introduced last year to give lower-ranked players more opportunities to gain experience and ranking points.

Facing Egypt’s Habiba Hani in the summit clash at the Baga Country Club in New South Wales, Anahat Singh started strongly, clinching the opening game 11-9. However, Hani fought back to take the next two. Trailing 4-10 in the fourth game and struggling with an ankle injury, Anahat was forced to concede the match, just one point away from defeat.

On her way to the final, the second-seeded Indian showcased remarkable resilience. Despite battling injury, she outlasted Egypt’s Nour Khafagy 3-2 (10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7) in a gripping semi-final. Earlier, she defeated South Africa’s Hayley Ward 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 14-12) in the quarter-finals, after a commanding 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-4) victory over Australia’s Sarah Cardwell in the round of 16. She had received a bye in the opening round.

Hani, meanwhile, reached the final by overcoming India’s fifth seed Akanksha Salunkhe 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-6) in her semi-final. Among other Indian players, Tanvi Khanna exited in the second round, while Remashree Muniady bowed out in the first.

This performance continues Anahat’s impressive rise on the international stage. In July, she secured a bronze medal at the World Junior Squash Championships 2025 in Egypt, ending India’s 15-year wait for an individual medal at the under-19 event. Earlier this year, she also clinched Asian senior titles in women’s and mixed doubles, alongside making her senior World Championship debut in Chicago.

In 2024, Anahat dominated the circuit with nine PSA Challenger titles, before opening 2025 with the British Junior Open U-17 crown in January. She was also part of India’s bronze-winning women’s team at the Asian Games 2023.