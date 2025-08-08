Aryan Sharma, Yash Deshmukh named in Australia U19 squad to face India

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Cricket Australia has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming Men’s U19 series against India, with two young Indian-origin cricketers, Aryan Sharma from Victoria and Yash Deshmukh from New South Wales, making the cut.

The series, to be held from 21 September to 10 October, 2025 in Brisbane and Mackay, will include three 50-over matches followed by two four-day red-ball games, offering a complete test of skills for the next generation of Australian cricketers.

The announcement is part of Cricket Australia’s broader talent identification and development strategy as preparations begin in earnest for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, slated for January 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Sharma and Deshmukh, both rising through state ranks at Carlton CC (VIC) and Fairfield Liverpool CC (NSW) respectively, reflect the growing diversity in Australian cricket’s talent pool. Their selection is a significant moment for the Indian-Australian community, which continues to see its youth excel in mainstream Australian sport.

A multi-format proving ground

The squad, selected by CA’s Youth Selection Panel, in conjunction with state talent managers, will play under the watchful eye of Tim Nielsen, former Australian senior men’s coach, who takes over the U19 team for the first time.

Sonya Thompson, Head of National Development at Cricket Australia, said the multi-format tour against India will provide invaluable experience to young players in, “both white-ball and red-ball formats and to test themselves against a high-quality opponent.”

The series is also an important selection opportunity ahead of the National U19 Championships in December, where performances will be closely scrutinised before final selections are made for the 2026 World Cup.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Match Schedule:

Sept 21 : 1st ODI – Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane (2:30pm AEST, D/N)

Sept 24 : 2nd ODI – Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane (2:30pm AEST, D/N)

Sept 26 : 3rd ODI – Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane (2:30pm AEST, D/N)

Sept 30–Oct 3 : 1st Four-day Match – Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane (10am AEST)

Oct 7–10: 2nd Four-day Match – Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (11am AEDT)

Full Australia U19 Men’s Squad:

Simon Budge (WA/Melville CC)

Alex Turner (VIC/Prahran CC)

Steve Hogan (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe District CC)

Will Malajczuk (WA/Subiaco Floreat CC)

Yash Deshmukh (NSW/Fairfield Liverpool CC)

Tom Hogan (ACT/Ginninderra CC)

Aryan Sharma (VIC/Carlton CC)

John James (NSW/Northern Districts CC)

Hayden Schiller (SA/Northern Districts CC)

Charles Lachmund (QLD/Western Districts CC)

Ben Gordon (QLD/Sunshine Coast Scorchers)

Will Byrom (NSW/Northern Districts CC)

Kasey Barton (NSW/Sutherland CC)

Alex Lee Young (NSW/Mosman CC)

Jayden Draper (QLD/Valley District CC)

The series marks another step in Australia’s continued focus on strengthening its pathway programmes and creating opportunities for emerging cricketers across the country. For VIC’s Aryan Sharma and NSW‘s Yash Deshmukh, it could be the beginning of an exciting international journey.

