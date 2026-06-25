In perfect Ritam

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Meet Ritam Malik. The 19-year-old is the first male of Indian origin to be included in Australia’s Men’ s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) contingent headed for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Speaking to Indian Link in between his hectic training schedule ahead of the Australian Gymnastics Championships in Sydney, Malik says he is honoured, proud and super stoked to have the opportunity to don the green and gold at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, with sports analysts predicting the team is primed for gold for the first time since Delhi 2010. Ritam will be competing alongside his state teammate and other seasoned athletes he says he has grown up watching. Ritam Malik Gymnast

Ritam has already enjoyed a phenomenal start to the year, including his All Around victory at the recent Commonwealth Games Selection Trial, as well as a third place finish at the Continental Championships.

Where it all began

When quizzed about when it all began for him, Ritam admits it’s hard for him to think of his life without the sport. For in the Malik household, gymnastics was always part of the balance. Ritam’s father Rajesh, himself a decorated national gymnastics champion from India introduced his son to the sport at a young age. Ritam recalls he not only enjoyed it as a kid but was also always very competitive.

From doing the forward and backward rolls and basic jumps and swings as a wobbly six-year-old, Ritam of today is focused on gymnastics full time, gearing up for the upcoming career defining phase of his life. And while he continues to pursue his formal education in the US, his eyes are also already set on 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Letting in on his tough training routines, Ritam says, “I have trained for average 20-22 hours a week since probably the time I turned ten years old. These days I put in nearly 24 to 26 hours, training six days of the week.”

Family and support

With his family based in north-west Sydney, Ritam continues to train with his first coach at his childhood gymnastics school. The super-focused teenager credits both his parents for his upward swing in the sport. “My father knows this sport, so my selection into the national team is as much his achievement as it is mine. My mother has always been my biggest supporter and has ensured I take care of my health and nutrition needs. They both have sacrificed a lot for me,” he says.

Ritam says he has never shied away from putting in hard work and staying focused, as he believes it’s the only way to nurture talent. He also emphasises on eating balanced, nutritious meals and reserving time for rest, recovery and quality sleep. Ritam Malik Gymnast

Which is why, he admits, he didn’t celebrate his selection for too long. With the enormity of what lies ahead sinking in, Ritam says, “All my friends and everyone who has supported me are all thrilled, but I knew I have to reserve time for training at this stage”. He does admit, though, that he misses going out with his friends sometimes.

Competition ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritam Malik (@_ritammalik)

Describing his readiness for the competition, Ritam says he is feeling confident. “I am in a very happy place now with my recent form. I know the competition in Glasgow is going to tough, but I am confident,” he says.

Elaborating on his performance routines, Ritam admits he has his strengths, but also a few nemeses on the bars and rings which he is continuing to sharpen. He is also not shy to talk about injuries and physical setbacks. “As an athlete, I know those come and go. I have had my share of them too recently, but over time, one learns to manage them, while continuing to work on strength and flexibility,” he says.

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